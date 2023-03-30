Submit Release
Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Valmont® Industries, Inc. VMI, a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, will host its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Friday, April 21, 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. CDT.

A news release outlining first quarter results will be distributed after market close on Thursday, April 20, 2023. A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. CDT by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 1Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page of valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed three hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use access code 13734763. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on April 28, 2023.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we're Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

