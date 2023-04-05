Provell Pharmaceuticals Awarded a Spot on FSS, DAPA Contract Vehicles Through Lovell Government Services

We’re passionate about providing high-quality medications at low costs and look forward to expanding our presence in the Federal markets.”
— Steve Hodge, CEO, Provell Pharmaceuticals LLC
PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and Provell announced today that they have partnered to serve government entities. Lovell Government Services has listed Provell’s EUTHYROX® (levothyroxine sodium tablets, USP) on major contract vehicles and will represent them as their Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Services (IHS).
As Provell’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Government Customers can now find EUTHYROX on the Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with an SDVOSB contract holder streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their small business set-aside procurement goals.
"Providing quality pharmaceuticals from reputable sources is very important to Lovell. We are honored to partner with Provell Pharmaceuticals and list EUTHYROX on our contract vehicles,” Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
“Provell is excited to partner with Lovell Government Services and to provide our service men, women, and their families with EUTHYROX. We’re passionate about providing high-quality medications at low costs and look forward to expanding our presence in the Federal markets,” Steve Hodge, CEO, Provell Pharmaceuticals LLC.
About Provell Pharmaceuticals
Provell is a private healthcare company specializing in the marketing and distribution of world class leading pharmaceutical products in the United States. Their goal is to provide unique and innovative delivery of pharmaceutical products that enhance drug quality, product stability, better patient adherence and outcomes, all at a lower cost. https://www.provellpharma.com.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services is a trusted government vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of success. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
email us here