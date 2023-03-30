XWELL Announces Plans to File Form 12b-25 to Extend Filing Date of its Form 10-K And Provides Preliminary FY2022 Operating Update

There were 1,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,119 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), an authority in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced plans to file a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company requires additional time to complete a review in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles to assess the amount of a non-cash impairment charge required for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Form 12b-25 provides the Company with an additional 15 calendar days to complete its assessment and allows its independent registered public accounting firm extra time to complete its audit of the Company’s financial statements before filing its Form 10-K.
The Company currently anticipates filing the 2022 Form 10-K as soon as practicable and expects that, in compliance with Rule 12b-25, it will be filed no later than April 17, 2023. XWELL will make a subsequent press release to schedule the date and time of its fourth quarter conference call once the filing date of its Form 10-K is confirmed.
“The Company continues to work diligently to complete its impairment review and to assist its auditors with their completion of the audit of our financial statements,” commented Scott Milford, XWELL’s Chief Executive Officer. “Operationally, as outlined in our December letter to shareholders, XWELL has made steady progress executing against the Company’s business strategy. This includes creating a leaner and more profitable Spa business domestically and internationally, growing our existing health division through expanded support of the CDC program and bio-surveillance efforts, exploring opportunities to invest in health and wellness business growth outside the airport and efficiently leveraging our capital and optimizing our cost structure to ensure we can fund our future.” Mr. Milford added, “XWELL enters 2023 positioned to capitalize on our growth goals and I’m quite excited about our path ahead."
The Company also announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Selected Preliminary Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Update
Recent Operating Update
About XWELL, Inc.
XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresSpa®, Treat, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. The risks include, but are not limited to, unexpected changes arising during the ongoing quarterly and year-end review procedures. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings (some of which reports were filed under the Company’s former name, XpresSpa Group, Inc., prior to its previously announced name change effective October 25, 2022). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements in this Form 12b-25 are made as of the date of this press release, and XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.
Media
Heather Tidwell
MWW
htidwell@mww.com