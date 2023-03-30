Submit Release
Safe Harbor Financial Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- - Full year revenue increased 34% to $9.4 million, number of active accounts increased 82% to 1040 compared to 2021 -

- Recent agreement to resolve $64.7 million in payment obligations significantly strengthens balance sheet, strongly positions the Company for further growth in 2023 -

GOLDEN, Colo., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating banking, payments, and financial services to the regulated cannabis industry, today announced certain preliminary (unaudited) financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated and is prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights1

  • Revenue increased 34% to $9.4 million, compared to $7.0 million in 2021
  • Increased the number of active accounts by 82% to 1040, compared to 572 at the end of 2021
  • The Company originated $15.8 million in loans, compared to $4.3 million in 2021
  • Ended 2022 with $8.4 million in cash

“Safe Harbor had a pivotal year: we completed our go-public transaction to list on the Nasdaq exchange, executed on the strategic acquisition of Abaca, and significantly grew our client base to establish a solid foundation for success in 2023 and beyond,” said Sundie Seefried, Chief Executive Officer at Safe Harbor. “During the year, we expanded topline revenue by 34% and increased our client base by approximately 82%, demonstrating the considerable industry need for the services we provide. We are committed to providing essential banking services to cannabis-related businesses, or CRBs, using the most sophisticated fintech to optimize our customers’ experience. Our recent acquisition of Abaca is perfectly aligned with this goal as it meaningfully enhanced and added key elements to our fintech platform to expedite transactions with our banking partners.

“This momentum has continued in 2023, and we are pleased to have reached an agreement with Partner Colorado Credit Union to resolve our payment obligations to them, which removes a considerable financial constraint and further enhances our ability to execute on our growth strategy. The cannabis industry is maturing, and the fully complaint cannabis banking infrastructure we provide is vital to CRBs as they navigate this complex and dynamic industry. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to expand our services to meet the needs of CRBs across the country, while enhancing value for our shareholders.”

2022 Operational Highlights

  • On September 29, 2022, Safe Harbor completed its business combination transaction with Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (the “Business Combination”) and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets.
  • On November 16, 2022, the Company acquired Abaca, an industry-leading cannabis fintech platform, for $30 million in cash and common stock. The acquisition increased Safe Harbor’s lending capacity; and added a sophisticated fintech platform and more than 300 cannabis-related business accounts.

Subsequent Operational Highlights

  • On February 8, 2023, Safe Harbor announced that Karl A. Racine commenced active participation on the Company’s Board of Directors following his January 2023 departure from the Washington, D.C. Attorney General’s office.
  • On March 30, 2023, the Company entered into agreements with Partner Colorado Credit Union (“PCCU”), the Company’s largest stockholder, resulting in the settlement of the approximately $64.7 million deferred payable owed to PCCU (the “Agreement”). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to resolve approximately $64.7 million of total payment obligations owed from the September 28, 2022 business combination in exchange for a 5-year, $14.5 million senior secured note bearing a 4.25% annual interest rate and issuance of 11.2 million shares of Class A common stock in the Company.

Originations and Loan Activity

  • For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, Safe Harbor originated loans totaling $15.8 million, compared to $4.3 million for the 2021 full year.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total revenue increased to $3.6 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior year period, primarily due to higher investment and loan interest income.

Fourth quarter 2022 operating expense increased to $7.4 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by significantly higher compensation and employee expenses, professional service expenses, and amortization expense.

Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $37.0 million, compared to net income of $718,000 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the loss in value of several of the financial instruments placed in connection with the Business Combination.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results1

For the year ended December 31, 2022, total revenue increased 34% to $9.4 million, compared to $7.0 million in 2021. The increase is due to higher investment and loan interest income, partially offset by lower Safe Harbor program and miscellaneous fee income.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, total operating expense increased to $11.6 million compared to $3.7 million in 2021, due to the same drivers of expense in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $35.1 million, compared to net income of $3.2 million in 2021, primarily due to the loss in value of several of the financial instruments placed in connection with the Business Combination.

As at December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.4 million, compared to $5.5 million at December 31, 2021.

1 See “Financial Disclosure Advisory” below.

Conference Call Details:
The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Sundie Seefried and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Dennedy will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT today to discuss the Company's financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT
Live webcast and replay: Click to access
Participant call link: Click to access
   

About Safe Harbor
Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Currently managing more than 1000 cannabis-related relationships, Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past seven years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $17 billion in deposit transactions for customers with operations spanning more than 40 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

Financial Disclosure Advisory
The Company has not yet completed its reporting process for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The preliminary results presented herein are based on the Company's reasonable estimates and the information available to the Company at this time. As such, the Company's actual results may materially vary from the preliminary results presented herein and will not be finalized until the Company reports its final results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 after the completion of its normal quarter and year end accounting and review procedures, including the assessment of the financial instruments related to the Company’s business combination with Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. that was completed on September 29, 2022 and intellectual property valuation related to the Company’s acquisition of Abaca that was completed on November 16, 2022, both of which are expected to impact Safe Harbor’s balance sheet and GAAP net income as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. In addition, any statements regarding the Company's estimated financial performance for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 does not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company's financial condition and results of operations as of and for these reporting periods. The preliminary financial results presented herein were not reviewed by Safe Harbor’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor's services; Safe Harbor's growth prospects and Safe Harbor's market size; Safe Harbor's projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors; new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact of recent volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Safe Harbor; other statements regarding Safe Harbor's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future; and the other risk factors discussed in Safe Harbor's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Safe Harbor), and other assumptions, that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

SHF Holdings, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,   December 31,
  2022   2021
ASSETS            
Current Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,390,195     $ 5,495,905  
Accounts receivable – trade   1,401,839       522,896  
Contract assets   21,170       18,317  
Prepaid expenses – current portion   175,585       6,021  
Accrued interest receivable   40,266       7,556  
Short-term loans receivable, net   51,300       52,833  
Other Current Assets   150,817       -  
Total Current Assets   10,231,172       6,103,528  
Long-term loans receivable, net   1,250,691       1,410,727  
Property, plant and equipment, net   49,614       6,351  
Operating lease right to use assets   1,016,198       -  
Goodwill   19,266,276       -  
Intangible assets, net   10,621,087       -  
Deferred tax asset   51,593,302       -  
Prepaid expenses – long term position   712,500       -  
Forward purchase receivable   4,584,221       -  
Security deposit   17,795       -  
Total Assets $ 99,342,856     $ 7,520,606  
             
LIABILITIES AND PARENT-ENTITY NET INVESTMENT AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current Liabilities:            
Accounts payable $ 2,851,457     $ 43,626  
Accrued expenses   6,354,485       129,546  
Contract liabilities   996       8,333  
Lease liabilities – current   20,124       -  
Deferred Consideration – current portion   14,359,822       -  
Due to seller - current portion   25,973,017       -  
Other current liabilities   11,291       -  
Total Current Liabilities   49,571,192       181,505  
Warrant liability   666,510       -  
Deferred Consideration – long term portion   2,747,592       -  
Forward purchase derivative liability   7,309,580       -  
Due to seller – long-term portion   30,976,783       -  
Lease liabilities – long term   1,008,109       -  
Deferred underwriter fee payable   1,450,500       -  
Indemnity liability   499,465       -  
Total Liabilities   94,229,731       181,505  
Commitment and Contingencies            
Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity            
             
Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 14,616 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, and no shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021, respectively   1       -  
Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 130,000,000 shares authorized, 23,732,889 issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, and no shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021, respectively   2,374       -  
Additional paid in capital   44,806,031       -  
Retained earnings   (39,695,281 )     -  
Parent-Entity Net Investment   -       7,339,101  
Total Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity   5,113,125       7,339,101  
Total Liabilities and Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity $ 99,342,856     $ 7,520,606  
               

SHF Holdings, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    For the year ended December 31,
    2022     2021
             
Revenue $ 9,478,819     $ 7,005,579  
             
Operating Expenses            
Compensation and employee benefits $ 6,695,319     $ 2,135,243  
General and administrative expenses   2,390,539       567,892  
Professional services   1,985,343       292,143  
Rent expense   99,246       73,482  
Provision for loan losses   506,212       1,399  
Corporate allocations   -       648,533  
Total operating expenses $ 11,676,659     $ 3,718,692  
Operating (loss)/ Income   (2,197,840 )     3,286,887  
Other (income) expenses            
Interest expense   802,797       -  
Change in fair value of warrant liability   (939,019 )     -  
Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement   33,322,248       -  
Change in fair value of forward purchase option derivative   8,997,110       -  
Total other (income) expenses $ 42,183,136     $ -  
Net (loss) / income before income tax   (44,380,976 )     3,286,887  
Provision for income taxes $ (9,252,893 )   $ -  
Net (loss)/income   (35,128,083 )     3,286,887  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   18,988,558       -  
Basic net loss per share $ (1.85 )   $ -  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   18,988,558       -  
Diluted net loss per share $ (1.85 )   $ -  
               

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PARENT-ENTITY NET INVESTMENT AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND 2021

    Preferred Stock   Class A Common Stock          
    Shares     Amount   Shares     Amount     Additional Paid-in Capital     Parent-Entity Net Investment     Retained Earnings     Total Shareholders' Equity
Balance, December 31, 2020   -     $ -     -   $ -   $ -   $ 4,354,021     $ -     $ 4,354,021  
Net income   -       -     -     -     -     3,286,887       -       3,286,887  
Contribution of loan receivable from Parent   -       -     -     -     -     1,185,691       -       1,185,691  
Net change due to allocations and distributions to Parent   -       -     -     -     -     (1,487,498 )     -       (1,487,498 )
Balance, December 31, 2021   -     $ -     -   $ -   $ -   $ 7,339,101     $ -     $ 7,339,101  
Issuance of shares in connection with Business Combination and PIPE offering, net of issuance costs   20,450       2     18,715,912     1,872     29,327,087     (7,339,101 )     -       21,989,860  
Acquisition of Abaca   -       -     2,099,977     210     8,105,701     -       -       8,105,911  
Conversion of PIPE Shares   (5,834 )     (1 )   2,917,000     292     2,916,709     -       (2,917,000 )     -  
Stock option conversion   -       -     -     -     2,806,336     -       -       2,806,336  
Net loss   -       -     -     -     1,650,198     -       (36,778,281 )     (35,128,083 )
Balance, December 31, 2022   14,616     $ 1     23,732,889   $ 2,374   $ 44,806,031   $ -     $ (39,695,281 )   $ 5,113,125  
                                                       

SHF Holdings, Inc. 
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  Year ended December 31,
  2022   2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
Net (loss) / income $ (35,128,083 )   $ 3,286,887  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation expense   202,302       1,921  
Stock compensation expense   2,806,336       -  
Interest expense   802,797       -  
Provision for loan loss   506,212       1,399  
Deferred tax credit   (9,252,893 )      
Change in fair value of warrant and forward purchase option derivative liabilities   41,380,339       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   (653,425 )     (293,355 )
Contract assets   (2,853 )     -  
Prepaid expenses   55,997       (3,468 )
Forward purchase receivables   1,379,285       -  
Accrued interest receivable   (32,711 )     (7,556 )
Deferred underwriting payable   (715,750 )     -  
Other current assets   (150,817 )     -  
Accounts payable   508,544       (64,900 )
Accrued expenses   17,550       37,742  
Contract Liabilities   (7,337 )     -  
Security deposit   (18,113 )     -  
Deferred revenue   -       (12,287 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   1,697,380       2,946,383  
           
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
Purchase of property and equipment   (17,318 )     (5,920 )
Change in loan receivable, net   161,569       1,041,577  
Acquisition of Abaca   (3,041,680 )     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (2,897,429 )     1,035,657  
           
CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
Proceeds from reverse capitalization, net of transaction costs   4,094,339       -  
Net change in parent funding, allocations, and distributions to parent   -       (1,487,498 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   4,090,945       (1,487,498 )
           
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   2,894,290       2,494,542  
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period   5,495,905       3,001,363  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 8,390,195     $ 5,495,905  
           
Non-Cash transactions:          
Shares issued for the settlement of abaca acquisition $ 8,105,911     $ -  
Operating lease right of use assets recognized   1,029,227       -  
Operating lease liabilities recognized   1,022,380       -  
Contribution of loan receivable from Parent   -       1,185,691  
               

SHF Holdings, Inc.

UNAUDITED Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

  Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
Net (loss)/ income $ (35,128,083 )   $ 3,286,887  
Interest expense   802,797       -  
Depreciation   189,275       1,921  
Taxes   (9,252,893 )     -  
EBITDA   (43,388,904 )     3,288,808  
       
Other adjustments –      
Loan loss provision   506,212       1,399  
Change in warrants and forward purchase derivatives   41,380,339       -  
Deferred loan origination fees and costs   (1,890 )     -  
Stock option conversion   2,806,336       -  
Adjusted EBITDA   1,302,093       3,290,207  
               

Safe Harbor Financial discloses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and are calculated as net income before taxes and depreciation and amortization expense in the case of EBITDA and further adjusted to exclude non-cash, unusual and/or infrequent costs in the case of Adjusted EBITDA. Management of the Company uses this information in evaluating period over period performance because it believes it presents an important metric regarding the Company’s ongoing operating performance.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA BALANCE SHEET STATEMENT POST IMPACT OF PCCU SETTLEMENT
                                                        

    A     B   A+B
    December 31,
2022 		    Adjustment   December 31,
2022
ASSETS                    
Current Assets:                    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,390,195     $ -     8,390,195  
Accounts receivable – trade   1,401,839       -     1,401,839  
Contract assets   21,170       -     21,170  
Prepaid expenses – current portion   175,585       -     175,585  
Accrued interest receivable   40,266       -     40,266  
Short-term loans receivable, net   51,300       -     51,300  
Other Current Assets   150,817       -     150,817  
Total Current Assets   10,231,172           10,231,172  
Long-term loans receivable, net   1,250,691       -     1,250,691  
Property, plant and equipment, net   49,614       -     49,614  
Operating lease right to use assets   1,016,198       -     1,016,198  
Goodwill   19,266,276       -     19,266,276  
Intangible assets, net   10,621,087       -     10,621,087  
Deferred tax asset   51,593,302       -     51,593,302  
Prepaid expenses – long term position   712,500       -     712,500  
Forward purchase receivable   4,584,221       -     4,584,221  
Security deposit   17,795       -     17,795  
Total Assets $ 99,342,856     $ -     99,342,856  
LIABILITIES AND PARENT-ENTITY NET INVESTMENT AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current Liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 2,851,457     $ -     2,851,457  
Accrued expenses   6,354,485       (4,911,074 )   1,443,411  
Contract liabilities   996           996  
Lease liabilities – current   20,124       -     20,124  
Deferred Consideration – current portion   14,359,822       -     14,359,822  
Due to seller - current portion   25,973,017       (25,484,183 )   488,834  
Other current liabilities   11,291       -     11,291  
Total Current Liabilities   49,571,192       (30,395,257 )   19,175,935  
Warrant liability   666,510       -     666,510  
Deferred Consideration – long term portion   2,747,592       -     2,747,592  
Forward purchase derivative liability   7,309,580       -     7,309,580  
Due to seller – long-term portion   30,976,783       (16,965,617 )   14,011,166  
Lease liabilities – long term   1,008,109       -     1,008,109  
Deferred underwriter fee payable   1,450,500       (900,500 )   550,000  
Indemnity liability   499,465       -     499,465  
Total Liabilities   94,229,731       (48,261,374 )   45,968,357  
Commitment and Contingencies              
Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity              
               
Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 14,616 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, and no shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021, respectively   1       -     1  
Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 130,000,000 shares authorized, 23,732,889 issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, and no shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021, respectively   2,374       1,120     3,494  
Additional paid in capital   44,806,031       47,561,927     92,367,958  
Retained earnings   (39,695,281 )     698,327     (38,996,954 )
Parent-Entity Net Investment   -       -     -  
Total Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity   5,113,125       48,261,374     53,374,499  
Total Liabilities and Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity $ 99,342,856     $ -     99,342,856  
                     

