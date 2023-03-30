Vivid Seats Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Update

There were 1,713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,205 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) update with its 2023 ESG Fact Sheet. Highlighting Vivid Seats’ recent and ongoing ESG initiatives, it reflects the company’s values, responsible business practices, and impactful investments in its employees and communities.
“I’m proud to share these metrics which are another important milestone for Vivid Seats and one that demonstrates our commitment to operating our business with environmental, social and governance principles in mind,” said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. “We are passionate about enabling exceptional experiences for all our stakeholders, whether they are a fan, seller, shareholder, partner or employee; and facilitating that experience in a sustainable, fair, and responsible manner. As a newly public company, we look forward to building on these important initiatives and sharing our continued progress.”
The 2023 ESG Fact Sheet outlines key initiatives including:
To learn more about Vivid Seats’ ESG efforts, and to read the full Fact Sheet visit https://investors.vividseats.com/esg
About Vivid Seats
Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.
Contacts:
Investors
Kate Copouls
Kate.Copouls@vividseats.com
Media
Julia Young
Julia.Young@vividseats.com