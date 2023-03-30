Vivid Seats Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Update

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) update with its 2023 ESG Fact Sheet. Highlighting Vivid Seats’ recent and ongoing ESG initiatives, it reflects the company’s values, responsible business practices, and impactful investments in its employees and communities.



“I’m proud to share these metrics which are another important milestone for Vivid Seats and one that demonstrates our commitment to operating our business with environmental, social and governance principles in mind,” said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. “We are passionate about enabling exceptional experiences for all our stakeholders, whether they are a fan, seller, shareholder, partner or employee; and facilitating that experience in a sustainable, fair, and responsible manner. As a newly public company, we look forward to building on these important initiatives and sharing our continued progress.”

The 2023 ESG Fact Sheet outlines key initiatives including:

Dedication to diversity and inclusion : Vivid Seats’ management and board guide ethical decision-making across the organization. Leveraging those diverse skillsets and backgrounds, the company is committed to fostering a workplace environment that is inclusive. Notably, Vivid Seats employs a majority diverse leadership team and a majority diverse board, both of which work together to raise the bar in terms of diversity, equity, and inclusion each year.

: Vivid Seats’ leadership is passionate about facilitating impactful experiences for its employees, with a culture built on empowerment and individuality. The company believes in the power of shared experiences to connect people and create change. Commitment to environmental sustainability : Vivid Seats’ focus on efficiency initiatives and cost reduction opportunities has further reduced already its limited environmental footprint as an online marketplace. The company’s environmental stewardship efforts have led to a 54% decrease in single use waste in 2022.

: Vivid Seats’ focus on efficiency initiatives and cost reduction opportunities has further reduced already its limited environmental footprint as an online marketplace. Responsibility to safety and security : Vivid Seats’ reliable and secure platform is backed by strong policies and procedures for conduct, cybersecurity, fraud and privacy that are endorsed by strong leadership. Vivid Seats’ comprehensive fraud detection program includes a dedicated team reviewing orders and listings for legitimacy, utilizing fraud prevention technologies to detect any potentially fraudulent activity.

To learn more about Vivid Seats’ ESG efforts, and to read the full Fact Sheet visit https://investors.vividseats.com/esg

