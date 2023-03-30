Avenue Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,185 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases, today reported financial results and recent corporate highlights for the year ended December 31, 2022.
“Avenue has transformed into a neuro-focused specialty pharmaceutical company with the in-licensing of AJ201, a first in class small molecule in an ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of Spinal and Bulbar Muscular Atrophy (“SBMA”), also known as Kennedy's Disease, a rare debilitating neurologic disease. This asset joins BAER-101, also acquired in 2022, and IV Tramadol in our clinical-stage pipeline,” said Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Avenue’s Chief Executive Officer. “In 2023, we look forward to providing updates on AJ201’s clinical progress in its SBMA trial, our collaborative discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding IV Tramadol to treat post-operative pain, and the continued development of BAER-101 for epilepsy and acute anxiety. With this foundational portfolio, we believe Avenue will build value for our investors and has the potential to provide impactful therapies to treat patients with rare and neurologic diseases.”
Recent Corporate Highlights:
AJ201
IV Tramadol
General Corporate
2022 Financial Results:
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic and rare diseases. It is currently developing three assets including AJ201, a first-in-class asset for spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, BAER-101, an oral small molecule selective GABA-A α2/3 receptor positive allosteric modulator for CNS diseases, and IV Tramadol, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the management of moderate-to-moderately-severe pain in adults in a medically supervised healthcare setting. Avenue is headquartered in Miami, FL and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.avenuetx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains predictive or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements that express our intentions, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections made by management about our business, our industry and other conditions affecting our financial condition, results of operations or business prospects. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause such outcomes and results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties arising from: expectations for increases or decreases in expenses; expectations for the clinical and pre-clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, and commercialization of our pharmaceutical product candidate or any other products we may acquire or in-license; our use of clinical research centers and other contractors; expectations for incurring capital expenditures to expand our research and development and manufacturing capabilities; expectations for generating revenue or becoming profitable on a sustained basis; expectations or ability to enter into marketing and other partnership agreements; expectations or ability to enter into product acquisition and in-licensing transactions; expectations or ability to build our own commercial infrastructure to manufacture, market and sell our product candidates; acceptance of our products by doctors, patients or payors; our ability to compete against other companies and research institutions; our ability to secure adequate protection for our intellectual property; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; availability of reimbursement for our products; estimates of the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents and investments to finance our operating requirements, including expectations regarding the value and liquidity of our investments; the volatility of our stock price; expected losses; expectations for future capital requirements; and those risks discussed in our filings which we make with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Investors should evaluate any statements made by us in light of these important factors.
Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@avenuetx.com
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
|
2021
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,708
|$
|3,763
|Other receivables - related party
|—
|90
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|137
|107
|Total Assets
|$
|6,845
|$
|3,960
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|949
|$
|451
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
|21
|58
|Warrant liability
|2,609
|—
|Total current liabilities
|3,579
|509
|Total Liabilities
|3,579
|509
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred Stock ($0.0001 par value), 2,000,000 shares authorized
|Class A Preferred Stock, 250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|—
|—
|Common Stock ($0.0001 par value), 20,000,000 shares authorized
|Common shares, 4,773,841 and 1,405,959 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|84,456
|80,450
|Accumulated deficit
|(80,551
|)
|(76,999
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity attributed to the Company
|3,905
|3,451
|Non-controlling interests
|(639
|)
|—
|Total Stockholder's Equity
|3,266
|3,451
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|6,845
|$
|3,960
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2022
|
2021
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|2,698
|$
|1,254
|General and administrative
|5,345
|2,484
|Loss from operations
|(8,043
|)
|(3,738
|)
|Interest income
|(20
|)
|(7
|)
|Financing costs – warrant liabilities
|1,160
|—
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(5,580
|)
|—
|Net Loss
|$
|(3,603
|)
|$
|(3,731
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|51
|—
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(3,552
|)
|$
|(3,731
|)
|Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.63
|)
|$
|(3.29
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|2,185,159
|1,133,170