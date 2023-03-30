Spero Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operating Results and Provides Business Update

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,138 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Initiated proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial of SPR720 in nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease (NTM-PD); top line data expected in 1H 2024
Exclusive license agreement with GSK for tebipenem HBr provided Spero with $66 million upfront, a $9 million direct equity investment, and eligibility for future milestone payments and tiered royalties
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022, and provided a business update.
“We were pleased to recently initiate our Phase 2 trial of SPR720 in NTM-PD,” said Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics. “A key objective of the trial is to provide clinical proof-of-concept for SPR720 by demonstrating its ability to drive microbiological response against NTM as a single agent versus placebo. We believe achieving clinical proof of concept would substantially de-risk SPR720 and further demonstrate its potential to address the pressing unmet need for an effective, durable, and tolerable first-line therapy for patients with NTM-PD.”
Dr. Mahadevia continued, “We were also delighted to close our exclusive license agreement with GSK for tebipenem HBr last quarter, adding strength to our balance sheet and shareholder base with a $66 million upfront payment, a $9 million equity investment, and potentially significant, near and long-term milestones and royalties. We believe our collaboration with GSK will help position tebipenem HBr to be the first potential oral treatment for complicated urinary tract infections. We also remain on track to advance SPR206 into an externally funded Phase 2 trial in patients with either hospital-acquired or ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, with an expectation to file the IND, later this year. This further demonstrates our ability to leverage creative partnerships to advance our multi-asset pipeline with a capital-efficient approach.”
Full Year 2022 and Recent Program Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
SPR720:
Tebipenem HBr:
SPR206:
Full Year 2022 Corporate Highlights
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Spero reported net income of $26.8 million for the fourth quarter and an overall net loss of $46.4 million, for the year ended December 31, 2022, or a net income of $0.55 and net loss of $1.23 per share of common stock, respectively. Net loss for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, was $29.2 million and $89.8 million, or $0.90 and $2.91 per share of common stock, respectively.
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $47.4 million, compared with revenues of $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The revenue increase for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to $46.1 million in collaboration revenue related to our agreements with GSK and Pfizer. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $53.5 million, compared to $18.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The revenue increase for the year ended December 31 2022, was primarily due to the aforementioned partnership collaboration revenue.
Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $15.1 million, compared to $17.2 million of research and development expenses for the same period in 2021. This year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a reduction in personnel-related costs following the strategic restructuring announced in May 2022. Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $47.6 million, compared to $64.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, with lower expenses in 2022 compared to 2021 primarily due to reduced program activity for tebipenem HBr as a result of the strategic restructuring.
General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $6.5 million, compared to $13.0 million of general and administrative expenses for the same period in 2021. This year-over-year decrease was primarily due to reduced headcount costs in our commercial, general and administrative functions as a result of the strategic restructuring. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $36.5 million, compared to $41.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, with lower expenses in 2022 compared to 2021 primarily as a result of the strategic restructuring.
Restructuring expenses of $11.6 million were incurred during the year ended December 31, 2022. These expenses were primarily comprised of $8.6 million of severance and other employee costs, $2.4 million of discontinuation costs such as contract termination fees, and $0.6 million of lease impairment expenses.
As of December 31, 2022, Spero had cash and cash equivalents of $109.1 million. Based on its current operating plans, Spero believes that its cash and cash equivalents, together with other non-dilutive funding commitments, will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements beyond 2024.
