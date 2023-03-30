authID Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,136 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Recently appointed executive leadership and Board of Directors set to help Company advance its next stage of market growth.
DENVER, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® [Nasdaq: AUID] a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions today reported financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022.
“I am excited about the strength of authID’s digital identity technology. It delivers the enhanced, non-repudiable authentication needed to protect both workforce and consumer applications against identity fraud and cyberattacks associated with compromised passwords,” said CEO Rhon Daguro. “In 2022, our stellar development team delivered our Verified 3.0 platform, secured a perfect score in testing for ISO Level 2 Biometric Presentation Attack Detection, achieved ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management Systems, and received certification of our FIDO2 passwordless solution by the FIDO Alliance.”
“The authID leadership team is focused on achieving market momentum in 2023 by delivering the faster, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions demanded by today’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem,” concluded Daguro.
Financial Results for the 12 Months Ended December 31, 2022
The following highlights comprise results from continuing operations and reflect the Company’s 2022 exit of non-core businesses in South Africa and Colombia. These businesses are classified in authID’s financial statements as discontinued operations and assets held for sale.
Please refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).
Operational Highlights for 2022
About authID Inc.
At authID® (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA) platform. Human Factor Authentication combines unphishable, FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between organizations, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authID.ai.
authID Media Contact
Graham N. Arad
General Counsel
InvestorRelations@authid.ai
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the future results of operations, cash flow, cash position and financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both authID Inc. and its business partners, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding authID’s present and future business strategies, and the environment in which authID expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the Company’s ability to successfully implement its cost-saving initiatives; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of changes to its operations; the terms that its lender may require for any drawdowns under the Facility Agreement; the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers; the Company’s ability to compete effectively; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions, the as yet uncertain impact of the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, inflationary pressures, rising energy prices, increases in interest rates, and others. See the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022 filed at www.sec.gov and other documents filed with the SEC for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this release and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. authID expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Non-GAAP Financial Information.
The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) income tax expense, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense and (6) certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see Table 1 below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA – continuing operations to net loss – continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
TABLE 1
Reconciliation of Net Loss From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Operations
|
For the Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(23,675,310
|)
|$
|(16,711,493
|)
|Addback:
|Interest expense
|1,359,954
|586,850
|Other expense (income)
|37,221
|(651
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(971,522
|)
|Severance cost
|150,000
|305,000
|Depreciation and amortization
|749,900
|1,157,773
|Impairment losses
|1,101,867
|831,075
|Taxes
|7,670
|10,746
|Stock compensation
|8,870,168
|6,702,797
|Adjusted EBITDA continuing operations (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(11,398,530
|)
|$
|(8,089,425
|)
The company defines Booked Annual Recurring Revenue or BARR, as the amount of annual recurring revenue represented by either (a) the minimum amounts payable under contracted orders for our Verified products booked by customers with authID, or (b) the estimated amounts of annual recurring revenue, we believe will be earned under such contracted orders. The BARR in the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately $26,000, bringing the cumulative BARR through December 31, 2022 to $228,000.
The company defines Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR, as the amount of recurring revenue derived from sales of our Verified products during the last month of the relevant period (in this case December 2022) as determined in accordance with GAAP, multiplied by 12. The amount of ARR as of December 31, 2022 was approximately $184,000.
BARR may be distinguished from ARR, as BARR does not take into account the time to implement any contract for Verified, nor for any ramp in adoption, or seasonality of usage of the Verified products. BARR and ARR have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
AUTHID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
For the Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Revenues:
|Verified software license
|$
|156,646
|$
|64,799
|Legacy authentication services
|370,769
|548,717
|Total revenues, net
|527,415
|613,516
|Operating Expenses:
|General and administrative
|14,676,938
|12,831,786
|Research and development
|6,269,175
|2,878,952
|Depreciation and amortization
|749,900
|1,157,773
|Impairment losses
|1,101,867
|831,075
|Total operating expenses
|22,797,880
|17,699,586
|Loss from continuing operations
|(22,270,465
|)
|(17,086,070
|)
|Other (Expense) Income
|Interest expense, net
|(1,359,954
|)
|(586,850
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(37,221
|)
|651
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|971,522
|Other (expense) income, net
|(1,397,175
|)
|385,323
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(23,667,640
|)
|(16,700,747
|)
|Income tax expense
|(7,670
|)
|(10,746
|)
|Loss from continuing operations
|(23,675,310
|)
|(16,711,493
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations
|(366,663
|)
|(954,295
|)
|Loss from sale of a discontinued operation
|(188,247
|)
|-
|Total loss from discontinued operations
|(554,910
|)
|(954,295
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(24,230,220
|)
|$
|(17,665,788
|)
|Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.97
|)
|$
|(0.78
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
|24,522,912
|21,329,281
AUTHID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|3,237,106
|$
|5,767,276
|Accounts receivable, net
|261,809
|26,846
|Other current assets
|729,342
|502,721
|Current assets held for sale
|118,459
|629,752
|Total current assets
|4,346,716
|6,926,595
|Property and Equipment, net
|-
|25,399
|Other Assets
|250,383
|2,501
|Intangible Assets, net
|566,259
|2,379,452
|Goodwill
|4,183,232
|4,183,232
|Non-current assets held for sale
|27,595
|312,831
|Total assets
|$
|9,374,185
|$
|13,830,010
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|1,154,072
|$
|1,778,093
|Convertible debt
|-
|662,000
|Deferred revenue
|81,318
|199,007
|Current liabilities held for sale
|13,759
|295,332
|Total current liabilities
|1,249,149
|2,934,432
|Non-current Liabilities:
|Convertible debt
|7,841,500
|-
|Total liabilities
|9,090,649
|2,934,432
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized;
25,319,095 and 23,294,024 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|2,532
|2,329
|Additional paid in capital
|140,255,234
|126,581,702
|Accumulated deficit
|(140,130,159
|)
|(115,899,939
|)
|Accumulated comprehensive income
|155,929
|211,486
|Total stockholders’ equity
|283,536
|10,895,578
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|9,374,185
|$
|13,830,010