Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,185 in the last 365 days.

Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its First Quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
Webcast: 1st Quarter 2023 Webcast Link


Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more