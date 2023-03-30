Sientra Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenues and Expands Total Addressable Market With New Product Launches

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,144 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Continued 2+ year trend of consecutive record quarterly growth; fastest growing brand in the US breast market
Disciplined cash management and enhanced operating leverage for 40% improvement in free cash flow results
Significantly increased total addressable market with the launch of Viality™, a novel, FDA-cleared fat transfer technology, and addition of SimpliDerm®, a leading human Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)
IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Financial and Business Highlights
“2023 promises to be a pivotal year in the transformation of Sientra,” commented Ron Menezes, Sientra’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Since I joined Sientra, the Company has been focused on creating a platform to profitably delivery industry-leading products to our plastic surgeon customers and their patients. We are now seeing the results of those efforts.”
“In March of this year, we began commercially shipping our Viality fat transfer system to customers. We are extremely encouraged by the early reception of this product, and believe that Viality, which is the only system to have clinically demonstrated over 80% volume retention in a multi-center study at the preliminary 3- and 6-month time points, will set the new standard for fat transfer. We are also extremely excited to have announced our partnership with Aziyo Biologics to distribute their SimpliDerm Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) product, creating what we believe is the most compelling reconstruction portfolio in the industry.”
“The launch of these two products dramatically increases the size of Sientra’s total addressable market to over $1 billion in the United States alone. Importantly, it also does so by utilizing Sientra’s existing commercial infrastructure, without any significant capital investments, which we believe will allow us to exit 2023 with a positive free cash flow run rate,” concluded Mr. Menezes.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Full Year 2022 Guidance
For full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve total net sales of $104 million to $109 million, representing growth of 15% to 20% compared to net sales of $90.5 million in 2022. Non-GAAP operating expense is expected to be $78 million to $82 million, representing a 10% to 15% decrease compared to non-GAAP operating expenses of $91.6 million in 2022.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Sientra has supplemented its US GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA, US GAAP Operating Expenses with a non-GAAP measure of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and US GAAP cash flow from operating activities with a non-GAAP measure of Free Cash Flow. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company, facilitate a more meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results, and assist management in analyzing future trends, making strategic and business decisions and establishing internal budgets and forecasts. Reconciliations of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and Free Cash Flow to GAAP net income (loss), GAAP Operating Expenses and Cash flow from operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are provided in the schedules below. In the current period, management added “Bad debt expense” as an adjustment to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA to align with internal targets, budgets and forecasts. The prior periods have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with Sientra’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in the schedules below.
About Sientra
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, Viality™ fat transfer system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).
Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.
(*) Data on file
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the Company’s unaudited financial information for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, profitability, outlook and overall business strategy, the Company’s ability to successfully launch the Viality fat transfer system, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the SimpliDerm ADM into its existing operations, the reception of plastic surgeons to the Company’s products, including the Viality fat transfer system and the SimpliDerm ADM, the anticipated future clinical results of the Viality multi-center volume retention study, the Company’s estimates of its total addressable market, and the Company’s ability to capture additional market share and customer accounts in the plastic surgery market. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the audit of the Company’s financial statements which audit is not yet complete and the numbers presented here could differ from the final audited financial statements presented by the Company, the Company’s ability to recapture delayed procedures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the positive reaction from plastic surgeons and their patients to the Company’s product portfolio, including the Viality fat transfer system and the SimpliDerm ADM, the ability to meet consumer demand, the growth of the plastic surgery market and breast procedures, the outcomes of the Company’s clinical studies, and the ability of the Company to execute on its commercial, marketing, research and development and regulatory plans. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Sientra’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and such estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business.
Investor Relations Contact
Aman R. Patel, CFA
aman.patel@westwicke.com
|Sientra, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except per share and share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net sales
|$
|25,068
|$
|22,648
|$
|90,549
|$
|80,683
|Cost of goods sold
|21,837
|10,321
|48,955
|36,348
|Gross profit
|3,231
|12,327
|41,594
|44,335
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|13,507
|14,108
|55,049
|48,456
|Research and development
|4,240
|3,494
|14,063
|10,456
|General and administrative
|9,943
|8,452
|41,532
|31,773
|Total operating expenses
|27,690
|26,054
|110,644
|90,685
|Loss from operations
|(24,459
|)
|(13,727
|)
|(69,050
|)
|(46,350
|)
|Other (expense) income, net:
|Interest income
|72
|—
|130
|4
|Interest expense
|(2,941
|)
|(2,111
|)
|(9,525
|)
|(8,254
|)
|(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt
|(4,040
|)
|—
|(4,040
|)
|6,652
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|8,780
|—
|8,780
|(14,460
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|221
|(13
|)
|12
|(89
|)
|Total other (expense) income, net
|2,092
|(2,124
|)
|(4,643
|)
|(16,147
|)
|(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes
|(22,367
|)
|(15,851
|)
|(73,693
|)
|(62,497
|)
|Income tax expense
|27
|21
|27
|21
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|(22,394
|)
|(15,872
|)
|(73,720
|)
|(62,518
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|—
|(196
|)
|—
|37
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(22,394
|)
|$
|(16,068
|)
|$
|(73,720
|)
|$
|(62,481
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to
common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|(2.35
|)
|$
|(2.73
|)
|$
|(10.40
|)
|$
|(10.96
|)
|Discontinued operations
|—
|(0.03
|)
|—
|0.01
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(2.35
|)
|$
|(2.76
|)
|$
|(10.40
|)
|$
|(10.95
|)
|Weighted average outstanding common shares used for net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic and diluted
|9,539,971
|5,817,028
|7,090,014
|5,705,711
|Sientra, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|26,071
|$
|51,772
|Accounts receivable, net
|36,892
|33,105
|Inventories, net
|42,692
|52,914
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,094
|2,983
|Total current assets
|107,749
|140,774
|Property and equipment, net
|14,941
|13,998
|Goodwill
|9,202
|9,202
|Other intangible assets, net
|25,676
|28,765
|Right of use assets, net
|7,004
|6,565
|Other assets
|849
|600
|Total assets
|$
|165,421
|$
|199,904
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|-
|$
|2,237
|Accounts payable
|6,818
|7,402
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|21,957
|21,798
|Customer deposits
|45,161
|35,182
|Sales return liability
|15,773
|13,399
|Total current liabilities
|89,709
|80,018
|Long-term debt
|55,819
|62,434
|Derivative liability
|880
|—
|Deferred and contingent consideration
|2,791
|5,872
|Warranty reserve
|8,828
|2,505
|Lease liabilities
|5,518
|5,604
|Other liabilities
|2,698
|2,614
|Total liabilities
|166,243
|159,047
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Total stockholders’ equity
|(822
|)
|40,857
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|165,421
|$
|199,904
|Sientra, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(73,720
|)
|$
|(62,482
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|—
|37
|Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
|(73,720
|)
|(62,519
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,636
|4,360
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|1,478
|1,326
|Provision for warranties
|6,942
|970
|Provision for inventory
|5,592
|82
|Fair value adjustments to derivative liability
|(8,780
|)
|14,460
|Fair value adjustments of other liabilities held at fair value
|218
|441
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|4,746
|3,587
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|4,040
|(6,652
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7,933
|10,390
|Payments of contingent consideration liability in excess of acquisition-date fair value
|—
|(2,419
|)
|Other non-cash adjustments
|(262
|)
|684
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(5,264
|)
|(14,660
|)
|Inventories
|4,630
|(13,775
|)
|Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
|621
|(1,501
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities
|(2,450
|)
|(752
|)
|Customer deposits
|9,979
|17,277
|Sales return liability
|2,374
|4,207
|Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations
|(35,287
|)
|(44,494
|)
|Net cash flow used in operating activities - discontinued operations
|—
|1,994
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(35,287
|)
|(42,500
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(3,591
|)
|(3,805
|)
|Net cash flow used in investing activities - continuing operations
|(3,591
|)
|(4,805
|)
|Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations
|—
|8,134
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(3,591
|)
|3,329
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payment of deferred consideration in connection with asset acquisition
|(3,000
|)
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans
|—
|1,970
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
|14,097
|39,226
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP
|473
|—
|Tax payments related to shares withheld for vested restricted stock units (RSUs)
|(461
|)
|(3,145
|)
|Gross borrowings under the Term Loan
|5,000
|1,000
|Repayments under the Term Loan
|(21,000
|)
|—
|Gross borrowings under the Revolving Loan
|5,666
|2,237
|Repayment of the Revolving Loan
|(7,904
|)
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Notes
|23,000
|—
|Payments of contingent consideration up to acquisition-date fair value
|—
|(4,550
|)
|Deferred financing costs
|(2,694
|)
|(800
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|13,178
|35,938
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(25,701
|)
|(3,233
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at:
|Beginning of period
|52,067
|55,300
|End of period
|$
|26,366
|$
|52,067
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|26,071
|51,772
|Restricted cash included in other assets
|295
|295
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|26,366
|$
|52,067
|Sientra, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Dollars, in thousands
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported
|$
|(22,394
|)
|$
|(15,873
|)
|$
|(73,720
|)
|$
|(62,518
|)
|Adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations:
|Interest (income) expense and other, net
|2,809
|2,127
|9,338
|8,338
|Provision for income taxes
|27
|21
|27
|21
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,671
|1,211
|6,618
|4,360
|Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
|(174
|)
|392
|(262
|)
|441
|Fair value adjustments to derivative liability
|(8,780
|)
|—
|(8,780
|)
|14,460
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|4,040
|—
|4,040
|(6,652
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|1,820
|2,317
|7,933
|10,389
|Bad debt expense
|391
|451
|1,478
|1,326
|Increase in inventory reserve
|5,718
|—
|5,718
|—
|Warranty adjustment
|6,090
|—
|6,090
|—
|Severance
|562
|—
|2,197
|—
|SEC/DOJ related legal fees
|1,252
|—
|1,252
|—
|Legal settlement expense
|—
|—
|1,600
|—
|Total adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations
|15,426
|6,622
|37,249
|32,683
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(6,968
|)
|$
|(9,251
|)
|$
|(36,471
|)
|$
|(29,835
|)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|As a Percentage of Revenue**
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported
|(89.3
|%)
|(70.1
|%)
|(81.4
|%)
|(77.5
|%)
|Adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations:
|Interest (income) expense and other, net
|11.2
|%
|9.4
|%
|10.3
|%
|10.3
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|6.7
|%
|5.3
|%
|7.3
|%
|5.4
|%
|Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
|(0.7
|%)
|1.7
|%
|(0.3
|%)
|0.5
|%
|Fair value adjustments to derivative liability
|(35.0
|%)
|0.0
|%
|(9.7
|%)
|17.9
|%
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|16.1
|%
|0.0
|%
|4.5
|%
|(8.2
|%)
|Stock-based compensation
|7.3
|%
|10.2
|%
|8.8
|%
|12.9
|%
|Bad debt expense
|1.6
|%
|2.0
|%
|1.6
|%
|1.6
|%
|Increase in inventory reserve
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Warranty adjustment
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Severance
|2.2
|%
|0.0
|%
|2.4
|%
|0.0
|%
|SEC/DOJ related legal fees
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Legal settlement expense
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|1.8
|%
|0.0
|%
|Total adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations
|61.5
|%
|28.8
|%
|41.1
|%
|40.5
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(27.8
|%)
|(41.3
|%)
|(40.3
|%)
|37.0
|%
|** Adjustments may not add to the total figure due to rounding
|Sientra, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|GAAP operating expenses, as reported
|$
|27,690
|$
|26,054
|$
|110,644
|$
|90,685
|Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,046
|709
|4,861
|2,236
|Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
|(174
|)
|392
|(262
|)
|441
|Stock-based compensation
|1,820
|2,317
|7,933
|10,389
|Bad debt expense
|391
|451
|1,478
|1,326
|One-time severance charges
|562
|—
|2,197
|—
|SEC/DOJ related legal fees
|1,252
|—
|1,252
|—
|Legal settlement
|—
|—
|1,600
|—
|Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses
|4,897
|3,869
|19,059
|14,392
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|22,793
|$
|22,185
|$
|91,585
|$
|76,293
|Sientra, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|GAAP operating expenses, as reported
|Sales and marketing
|$
|13,507
|$
|14,108
|$
|55,049
|$
|48,456
|Research and development
|4,240
|3,494
|14,063
|10,456
|General and administrative
|9,943
|8,452
|41,532
|31,773
|Total GAAP operating expenses, as reported
|$
|27,690
|$
|26,054
|$
|110,644
|$
|90,685
|Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|1,005
|791
|4,070
|3,659
|Research and development
|957
|397
|2,147
|1,619
|General and administrative
|2,935
|2,681
|12,842
|9,114
|Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses
|4,897
|3,869
|19,059
|14,392
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|12,502
|13,317
|50,979
|44,797
|Research and development
|3,283
|3,097
|11,916
|8,837
|General and administrative
|7,008
|5,771
|28,690
|22,659
|Total Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|22,793
|$
|22,185
|$
|91,585
|$
|76,293
|Sientra, Inc.
|Free Cash Flow
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations
|$
|(1,837
|)
|$
|(7,112
|)
|$
|(35,287
|)
|$
|(35,227
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,735
|)
|1,077
|(3,591
|)
|(3,805
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(3,573
|)
|$
|(6,035
|)
|$
|(38,879
|)
|$
|(39,032
|)