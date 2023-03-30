JUDY RENTZ: ON A VERGE OF A TIGHTROPE

Judy Rentz pens her honesty about her pain and starts healing from within
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People always want to be the best that they can be—so does Judy V. Rentz. Unluckily, she suffered a disease-related pain that made her feel down and she went on a venture to find several opinions from different doctors and fly miles around the globe to seek answers.
Judy V. Rentz authored a book titled, Fighting to Survive to help people like her who are suffering from disease-related pain and are on a verge of a tightrope. Rentz has suffered six years of hip and leg pain, yet she knows that giving up is not an option with Lord by her side. This book will enlighten readers to heal from within and see more positivity in everything that they do in life.
Dan MacIntosh from Pacific Book Review shares with readers, "The best aspect of Rentz’s writing is her honesty. This is not a cool, calm, and collected telling of this one women’s medical history. She writes as though she’s sitting in the room with you and telling her story. The reader’s emotions rise and fall with Rentz’s."
Read more about Judy Rentz in her journey of healing from within by purchasing the book, Fighting to Survive on Amazon in Kindle or Paperback.
Also available on Barnes & Noble, GoodReads, Better World Books, and other digital bookstores across the globe!
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.