March 30, 2023 – South Texas College Receives $254,167 Workforce Training Grant

AUSTIN ⎯ South Texas College received a $254,167 Texas Talent Connection ( TTC ) grant from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott to support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention. South Texas College will use the funds to expand the Maintenance and Repair Program for Automated Technologies ( MRPAT ) training program for advanced manufacturing credentialling to eligible individuals in the Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley region.

On behalf of the Office of the Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson attended a grant presentation ceremony held on the South Texas College campus in McAllen, Texas.

“Advanced technology continues to grow in Texas and the Lower Rio Grande Valley is committed to meeting the needs of the expanding manufacturing workforce by providing highly skilled workers,” said TWC Commissioner Aaron Demerson. “South Texas College’s high-tech campus will assist with ensuring Texas manufacturing production continues to lead the nation with innovative training programs that provide students with an opportunity to learn new skills on state-of-the-art equipment that prepares them for a successful career in this high demand industry.”

In 2020, South Texas College became a Certified FANUC Training and Testing Site. For this project, at least 72 participants will attend in-person classes at the Technology Campus in technologically advanced training classrooms. The MRPAT project expands the number of students receiving Fanuc Operator I certifications, providing students with an understanding of robot programming, computer control systems, and factory automation. Participants will learn marketable skills that integrate the advanced technologies of robotics into the practical and high-demand occupations of industrial maintenance and repair.

The Texas Talent Connection grant program is funded by Wagner-Peyser 7(b) federal funds. These funds are allocated yearly to each state’s Office of the Governor to fund workforce training and job placement services. On behalf of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Workforce Investment Council facilitates the call for applications and competitive selection processes for the TTC grant program. TWC is responsible for processes related to TTC grant award negotiation, funding, management, and monitoring.

