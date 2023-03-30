Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Westchester County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, March 30, 2023

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Westchester County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, April 1 in White Plains.

When: Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Highlands Middle School, 128 Grandview Avenue, White Plains

For more information, contact Lt. John Emhardt at (914) 422-6111, [email protected].

This event is part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

