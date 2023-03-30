Tourism Recovery was Steady in February 2023

Posted on Mar 30, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: March 30, 2023

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 753,750 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in February 2023, an increase of 19.5 percent from February 2022. When compared to 2019, the benchmark year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this represents a 96.5 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from February 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, these visitors spent $1.64 billion in February 2023, up from $1.31 billion (+25.0%) in February 2022 and $1.39 billion (+18.0%) in February 2019.

In February 2023, 733,640 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 20,110 visitors arrived by cruise ships during the month. In February 2022, 623,691 visitors arrived by air (+17.6%) and 6,956 visitors came by cruise ships (+189.1%). In February 2019, 764,513 visitors arrived by air (-4.0%) and 16,315 visitors came by cruise ships (+23.3%). The average length of stay by all visitors in February 2023 was 9.07 days, compared to 9.37 days (-3.2%) in February 2022 and 8.85 days (+2.5%) in February 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 244,227 visitors in February 2023, compared to 211,147 visitors (+15.7%) in February 2022 and 246,741 visitors (-1.0%) in February 2019.

In February 2023, 378,902 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, compared to 376,761 (+0.6%) in February 2022 and 312,235 visitors (+21.4%) in February 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $739.7 million in February 2023, compared to $728.3 million (+1.6%) in February 2022 and $499.7 million (+48.0%) in February 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in February 2023 ($229 per person) was up slightly from February 2022 ($227 per person, +0.8%), but was much higher compared to February 2019 ($184 per person, +24.1%).

There were 203,163 visitors from the U.S. East in February 2023, compared to 186,758 visitors (+8.8%) in February 2022 and 176,777 visitors (+14.9%) in February 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $524.1 million in February 2023, compared to $437.1 million (+19.9%) in February 2022 and $371.6 million (+41.0%) in February 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in February 2023 ($260 per person) increased in comparison to February 2022 ($234 per person, +11.1%) and February 2019 ($209 per person, +24.2%).

There were 26,650 visitors from Japan in February 2023, compared to 2,181 visitors (+1,122.0%) in February 2022 and 120,653 visitors (-77.9%) in February 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $43.7 million in February 2023, compared to $8.1 million (+441.6%) in February 2022 and $165.5 million (-73.6%) in February 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in February 2023 ($237 per person) increased compared to February 2022 ($202 per person, +17.5%), but was lower than February 2019 ($242 per person, -2.3%).

In February 2023, 54,860 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 29,046 visitors (+88.9%) in February 2022 and 66,590 visitors (-17.6%) in February 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $147.2 million in February 2023, compared to $78.7 million (+87.1%) in February 2022 and $153.0 million (-3.8%) in February 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in February 2023 ($227 per person) increased significantly, compared to February 2022 ($178 per person, +27.3%), and February 2019 ($184 per person, +23.5%).

In February 2023, there were 70,065 visitors from All Other International Markets, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 28,945 visitors (+142.1%) from All Other International Markets in February 2022 and 88,258 visitors (-20.6%) in February 2019.

In February 2023, a total of 4,654 trans-Pacific flights with 1,029,278 seats servicing the Hawaiian Islands. This was an increase compared to 4,484 flights (+3.8%) with 938,360 seats (+9.7%) in February 2022, and from 4,611 flights (+0.9%) with 1,010,961 (+1.8%) in February 2019.

Year-to-Date 2023

In the first two months of 2023, total visitor spending was $3.53 billion, up significantly from $2.71 billion (+30.5%) in the first two months of 2022, and from $3.01 billion (+17.6%) in the first two months of 2019.

A total of 1,545,531 visitors arrived in the first two months of 2023, which was a 28.3 percent increase from 1,204,830 visitors in the first two months of 2022. Total arrivals were down 3.3 percent when compared to 1,598,428 visitors in the first two months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In February 2023, 296,111 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 82,465 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most of the U.S. West visitors in February 2023 have been to Hawaii before (82.2%), while 17.8 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 51.3 percent of the U.S. West visitors in February 2023 stayed in hotels, 17.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.3 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first two months of 2023, there were 762,253 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 703,257 visitors (+8.4%) in the first two months of 2022, and 629,890 visitors (+21.0%) in the first two months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $1.54 billion in the first two months of 2023, compared to $1.43 billion (+7.7%) in the first two months of 2022, and $1.06 billion (+46.2%) in the first two months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2023 was $225 per person, similar to $224 per person (+0.5%) in the first two months of 2022, but up considerably from $182 per person (+23.6%) in the first two months of 2019.

U.S. East: In February 2023, East North Central (46,803 visitors), South Atlantic (39,780 visitors), and West North Central (33,649 visitors) were the three largest regions in terms of visitor arrivals. Six out of ten U.S. East visitors in February 2023 have been to Hawaii before (61.2%), while 38.8 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 58.1 percent of the U.S. East visitors in February 2023 stayed in hotels, 14.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 13.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.3 percent stayed in rental homes, and 8.4 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first two months of 2023, 416,449 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 370,722 (+12.3%) in the first two months of 2022, and 362,029 visitors (+15.0%) in the first two months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $1.14 billion in the first two months of 2023, compared to $966.5 million (+18.3%) in the first two months of 2022, and $834.5 million (+37.0%) in the first two months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2023 increased to $257 per person, compared to $238 per person (+8.0%) in the first two months of 2022, and $213 per person (+20.7%) in the first two months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 26,650 visitors in February 2023, 26,183 arrived on international flights and 467 came on domestic flights. Three out of four Japanese visitors in February 2023 were repeat visitors (74.5%) while 25.5 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 71.6 percent of the visitors in February 2023 stayed in hotels, 16.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.4 percent stayed in timeshares, and 3.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first two months of 2023, there were 58,955 visitors from Japan, compared to 5,031 visitors (+1,071.9%) in the first two months of 2022, and 241,071 visitors (-75.5%) in the first two months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $101.9 million in the first two months of 2023, compared to $19.7 million (+417.7%) in the first two months of 2022, and $338.9 million (-69.9%) in the first two months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2023 increased to $237 per person, compared to $210 per person (+12.9%) in the first two months of 2022, and $241 per person (-1.6%) in the first two months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 54,860 visitors in February 2023, 47,499 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 7,361 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of ten Canadian visitors in February 2023 were repeat visitors (69.7%) while 30.3 percent were first-timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 52.9 percent of Canadian visitors in February 2023 stayed in hotels, 24.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.0 percent stayed in rental homes, 9.7 percent stayed in timeshares, and 6.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first two months of 2023, there were 111,361 visitors from Canada, compared to 52,597 visitors (+111.7%) in the first two months of 2022, and 136,277 visitors (-18.3%) in the first two months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $301.6 million in the first two months of 2023, compared to $148.2 million (+103.5%) in the first two months of 2022, and $318.5 million (-5.3%) in the first two months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first two months of 2023 increased to $216 per person, from $178 per person (+20.9%) in the first two months of 2022, and $175 per person (+23.5%) in the first two months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 411,903 visitors to Oahu in February 2023, compared to 308,705 visitors (+33.4%) in February 2022 and 454,687 visitors (-9.4%) in February 2019. Visitor spending was $626.6 million in February 2023, compared to $540.1 million (+16.0%) in February 2022, and $609.0 million (+2.9%) in February 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 105,534 visitors in February 2023, compared to 82,507 visitors (+27.9%) in February 2022, and 109,506 visitors (-3.6%) in February 2019.

In the first two months of 2023, there were 847,737 visitors to Oahu, compared to 585,933 visitors (+44.7%) in the first two months of 2022, and 943,127 visitors (-10.1%) in the first two months of 2019. For the first two months of 2023, total visitor spending was $1.38 billion, up from $1.11 billion (+24.5%) in the first two months of 2022, and $1.31 billion (+5.2%) in the first two months of 2019.

Maui: There were 220,741 visitors to Maui in February 2023, compared to 193,232 visitors (+14.2%) in February 2022, and 221,603 visitors (-0.4%) in February 2019. Visitor spending was $540.1 million in February 2023, compared to $402.8 million in February 2022 (+34.1%), and $413.2 million (+30.7%) in February 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 66,332 visitors in February 2023, compared to 61,218 visitors (+8.4%) in February 2022, and 67,040 visitors (-1.1%) in February 2019.

In the first two months of 2023, there were 449,484 visitors to Maui, compared to 376,510 visitors (+19.4%) in the first two months of 2022, and 455,025 visitors (-1.2%) in the first two months of 2019. For the first two months of 2023, total visitor spending was $1.17 billion, compared to $827.2 million (+40.9%) in the first two months of 2022, and $887.4 million (+31.3%) in the first two months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 100,525 visitors to Kauai in February 2023, compared to 88,428 visitors (+13.7%) in February 2022, and 104,445 visitors (-3.8%) in February 2019. Visitor spending was $203.8 million in February 2023, compared to $149.3 million in February 2022 (+36.5%), and $152.8 million (+33.4%) in February 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 27,473 visitors in February 2023, compared to 25,932 visitors (+5.9%) in February 2022, and 28,271 visitors (-2.8%) in February 2019.

In the first two months of 2023, there were 207,505 visitors to Kauai, compared to 173,256 visitors (+19.8%) in the first two months of 2022, and 210,587 visitors (-1.5%) in the first two months of 2019. For the first two months of 2023, total visitor spending was $438.4 million, compared to $310.4 million (+41.2%) in the first two months of 2022, and $329.4 million (+33.1%) in the first two months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 137,444 visitors to Hawaii Island in February 2023, compared to 122,480 visitors (+12.2%) in February 2022, and 138,387 visitors (-0.7%) in February 2019. Visitor spending was $244.1 million in February 2023, compared to $199.1 million (+22.6%) in February 2022, and $192.3 million (+26.9%) in February 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 39,845 visitors in February 2023, compared to 38,781 visitors (+2.7%) in February 2022, and 37,883 visitors (+5.2%) in February 2019.

In the first two months of 2023, there were 285,821 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 233,177 visitors (+22.6%) in the first two months of 2022, and 285,789 visitors (0.0%) in the first two months of 2019. For the first two months of 2023, total visitor spending was $504.2 million, compared to $434.7 million (+16.0%) in the first two months of 2022, and $445.7 million (+13.1%) in the first two months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 3,425 scheduled flights with 711,405 seats from the U.S. West in February 2023, compared to 3,720 flights (-7.9%) with 743,701 seats (-4.3%) in February 2022, and 2,949 flights (+16.1%) with 591,313 seats (+20.3%) in February 2019.

The number of scheduled seats from the U.S. West dropped 4.3 percent between February 2023 and February 2022. Increased service from Anchorage (14,166, +56.5%), Denver (31,135, +12.0%), Las Vegas (47,132 +3.9%), Portland (29,812, +1.4%), San Jose (44,603, +31.9%), and Seattle (94,898, +8.4%) was entirely offset by reduced service from Long Beach (15,295, -24.3%), Los Angeles (178,234, -12.3%), Oakland (44,723, -4.5%), Phoenix (48,948, -5.2%), Sacramento (17,976, -20.8%), Salt Lake City (11,987, – 11.1%), San Diego (35,933, -21.8%), San Francisco (90,767, -7.3%) and Santa Ana (504, -85.7%).

Scheduled seats in February 2023 rose 20.3 percent compared to February 2019. There was reduced service from Portland (29,812, -20.4) and San Francisco (90,767, -7.3%) and no service from Bellingham (-3,180 seats). Offsetting these reductions, was increased service from Anchorage (14,166 seats, +47.3%), Denver (31,135, +24.0%), Las Vegas (47,132, +135.5%), Long Beach (15,295, +189.0%), Los Angeles (178,234, +0.7%), Oakland (44,723, +68.6%), Phoenix (48,948 +44.0%), Sacramento (17,976, +25.2%), Salt Lake City (11,987, +1.4%), San Diego (35,933, +35.9%), San Jose (44,603, +104.8%) and Seattle (94,898, +17.4%). Additionally, there were scheduled seats from Ontario (+5,292 seats) and Santa Ana (+504 seats) in February 2023. These routes were not in service in February 2019.

U.S. East: There were 434 scheduled flights with 122,538 seats from the U.S. East in February 2023, significantly higher compared to 357 flights (+21.6%) with 96,880 seats (+26.5%) in February 2022, and 300 flights (+44.7%) with 88,051 seats (+39.2%) in February 2019.

Scheduled air seats in February 2023 rose 26.5 percent compared to February 2022. There was reduced service from Minneapolis (6,092, -25.7%) and Newark (7,388, -13.7%) and no service from Orlando (-3,058 seats) compared to February 2022. Offsetting these reductions, was increased service from Atlanta (17,388, +111.9%), Boston (5,004, +12.5%), Chicago (15,036, +10.9%), Dallas (30,156, +0.8%), Houston (10,192, +31.9%), New York JFK (13,932, +79.0%) and Washington D.C. (4,800, +103.9%). Additionally, there were scheduled seats from Detroit (+9,492 seats) in February 2023, while this route was not in service in February 2022.

Scheduled seats in February 2023 increased 39.2 percent compared to February 2019. There was reduced service from Chicago (15,036 seats, -27.9%) compared to February 2019. Offsetting this reduction was increased service from Atlanta (17,388, +111.9%), Dallas (30,156, +9.4%), Minneapolis (6,092, +4.0%), New York JFK (13,932, +79.0%), Newark (7,388, +9.9%) and Washington D.C. (4,800, +460.7%). There were also scheduled seats from Austin (+3,058 seats), Boston (+5,004 seats) and Detroit (+9,492 seats) in February 2023, while these routes were not in service in February 2019.

Japan: In February 2023, there were 238 scheduled flights with 64,554 seats from Japan. Air capacity was much greater compared to February 2022 (76 flights, +213.2%, with 17,979 seats, +259.1%), but remained below February 2019 (632 flights, -62.3% and 158,160 seats, -59.2%).

Scheduled air seats rose 259.1 percent compared to February 2022. There was increased service from Osaka (8,302, +646.6%), Haneda (26,304, +487.3%) and Narita (29,152, +135.3%). Service resumed from Nagoya to Honolulu (+796 seats) in February 2023, while this route was not operating in February 2022. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in February 2023 or in February 2022.

The number of scheduled seats in February 2023 was less than half the volume of February 2019. There was reduced service from Nagoya (796, -92.9%), Osaka (8,302, -80.3%) and Narita (29,152, -60.2%) and there was no service from Fukuoka (-4,520 seats) and Sapporo (-4,726 seats) compared to February 2019. There were 40 scheduled flights and 8,908 seats from Japan to Kona in February 2019.

Canada: In February 2023, there were 325 scheduled flights with 60,446 seats from Canada. Air capacity increased from February 2022 (244 flights, +33.2%, with 53,996 seats +11.9%), but declined compared to February 2019 (367 flights, -11.4% with 65,625 seats, -7.9%).

Scheduled seats rose 11.9 percent compared to February 2022. Reduced service from Calgary (11,852, -16.6%) was offset by increased service from Edmonton (1,392, +60.0%) and Vancouver (43,924, +23.2%).

Scheduled seats declined 7.9 percent compared to February 2019. There was increased service from Calgary (11,852, +10.5%) and Toronto (3,278, +688.0%) which was entirely offset by reduced service from Edmonton (1,392, -33.6%) and Vancouver (43,924, -16.2%).

Oceania:

Australia: In February 2023, there were 52 scheduled flights with 15,558 seats with service from Melbourne and Sydney. This tripled the air capacity in February 2022 (16 flights, with 4,448 seats, +249.8%) with service from only Sydney. Seat capacity remained below the February 2019 level (85 scheduled flights, -38.8%, with 26,860 seats, -42.1%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 41 scheduled flights with 11,087 seats with service from Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai in February 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 28 scheduled flights with 9,800 seats from Guam in February 2023 and in February 2022. In February 2019 there were 28 flights (0.0%) with 10,192 seats (-3.8%).

In the first two months of 2023, there were 9,857 trans-Pacific flights and 2,184,616 seats, compared to 9,427 flights (+4.6%) and 1,975,280 seats (+10.6%) in the first two months of 2022, and 9,769 flights (+0.9%) and 2,145,143 seats (+1.8%) in the first two months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In February 2023, 20,110 visitors came to the islands aboard nine out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,563 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America.

In February 2022, 6,956 visitors (+189.1%) came aboard four out-of-state cruise ships. The Pride of America continued to suspend interisland cruises in February 2022.

In February 2019, 16,315 visitors (+23.3%) arrived on eight out-of-state cruise ships (+12.5%); and another 9,046 visitors (+5.7%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first two months of 2023, 36,759 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 17 out-of-state cruise ships and 18,525 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America. In the first two months of 2022, 13,960 visitors entered the state via 11 out-of-state cruise ships. In the first two months of 2019, 28,348 visitors came to Hawaii aboard 15 out-of-state cruise ships and 18,404 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director Chris J. Sadayasu:

“The overall visitor count recovered 96.7 percent during the first two months of 2023 as compared with the same period in 2019, and the recovery rate has been over 90 percent every month during the past six months. International visitor counts have been between 50 and 60 percent of the 2019 levels during the last five months.”

“As currently scheduled, the number of flights from the U.S. mainland will reduce by 2,279 in 2023, but flights from international markets will increase by 3,445 with a net increase of 1,166. A slowdown in arrivals from the U.S. mainland, and an increase in international arrivals is expected in 2023. Tourism on Oahu will see better improvement in 2023 due to the preferences of foreign visitors, especially Japanese visitors. Visitor statistics showed that 42.9 percent of Oahu visitors were foreign visitors, while foreigners accounted for 14.8 percent in Maui County, 11.6 percent in Kauai County, and 22.8 percent in Hawaii County in 2019.”

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

FEBRUARY 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2022P % change 2023P YTD 2022P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,637.8 1,309.8 25.0 3,532.5 2,707.8 30.5 Total by air 1,628.5 1,307.3 24.6 3,516.5 2,703.4 30.1 U.S. Total 1,263.8 1,165.4 8.4 2,687.1 2,400.3 11.9 U.S. West 739.7 728.3 1.6 1,544.1 1,433.8 7.7 U.S. East 524.1 437.1 19.9 1,142.9 966.5 18.3 Japan 43.7 8.1 441.6 101.9 19.7 417.7 Canada 147.2 78.7 87.1 301.6 148.2 103.5 All Others 173.8 55.2 215.1 425.9 135.2 215.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 9.2 2.4 277.9 16.0 4.5 257.7 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,838,360 5,912,106 15.7 14,883,304 12,176,308 22.2 Total by air 6,740,895 5,879,105 14.7 14,710,693 12,113,478 21.4 U.S. Total 5,252,020 5,077,911 3.4 11,308,411 10,463,524 8.1 U.S. West 3,234,489 3,208,622 0.8 6,863,473 6,402,418 7.2 U.S. East 2,017,530 1,869,288 7.9 4,444,937 4,061,106 9.5 Japan 184,696 40,059 361.1 429,822 93,700 358.7 Canada 648,601 441,512 46.9 1,398,719 830,919 68.3 All Others 655,579 319,623 105.1 1,573,741 725,335 117.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 97,465 33,002 195.3 172,611 62,830 174.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,750 630,647 19.5 1,545,531 1,204,830 28.3 Total by air 733,640 623,691 17.6 1,508,772 1,190,870 26.7 U.S. Total 582,065 563,519 3.3 1,178,701 1,073,979 9.8 U.S. West 378,902 376,761 0.6 762,253 703,257 8.4 U.S. East 203,163 186,758 8.8 416,449 370,722 12.3 Japan 26,650 2,181 1,122.0 58,955 5,031 1,071.9 Canada 54,860 29,046 88.9 111,361 52,597 111.7 All Others 70,065 28,945 142.1 159,754 59,263 169.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 20,110 6,956 189.1 36,759 13,960 163.3 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 244,227 211,147 15.7 252,259 206,378 22.2 Total by air 240,746 209,968 14.7 249,334 205,313 21.4 U.S. Total 187,572 181,354 3.4 191,668 177,348 8.1 U.S. West 115,517 114,594 0.8 116,330 108,516 7.2 U.S. East 72,055 66,760 7.9 75,338 68,832 9.5 Japan 6,596 1,431 361.1 7,285 1,588 358.7 Canada 23,164 15,768 46.9 23,707 14,083 68.3 All Others 23,414 11,415 105.1 26,674 12,294 117.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,481 1,179 195.3 2,926 1,065 174.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.07 9.37 -3.2 9.63 10.11 -4.7 Total by air 9.19 9.43 -2.5 9.75 10.17 -4.1 U.S. Total 9.02 9.01 0.1 9.59 9.74 -1.5 U.S. West 8.54 8.52 0.2 9.00 9.10 -1.1 U.S. East 9.93 10.01 -0.8 10.67 10.95 -2.6 Japan 6.93 18.37 -62.3 7.29 18.63 -60.9 Canada 11.82 15.20 -22.2 12.56 15.80 -20.5 All Others 9.36 11.04 -15.3 9.85 12.24 -19.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.85 4.74 2.2 4.70 4.50 4.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 239.5 221.5 8.1 237.3 222.4 6.7 Total by air 241.6 222.4 8.6 239.0 223.2 7.1 U.S. Total 240.6 229.5 4.8 237.6 229.4 3.6 U.S. West 228.7 227.0 0.8 225.0 224.0 0.5 U.S. East 259.8 233.8 11.1 257.1 238.0 8.0 Japan 236.7 201.5 17.5 237.0 210.0 12.9 Canada 227.0 178.2 27.3 215.7 178.3 20.9 All Others 265.1 172.6 53.6 270.6 186.4 45.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 94.5 73.9 27.9 92.8 71.3 30.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,172.8 2,076.9 4.6 2,285.6 2,247.5 1.7 Total by air 2,219.8 2,096.1 5.9 2,330.7 2,270.1 2.7 U.S. Total 2,171.2 2,068.1 5.0 2,279.7 2,235.0 2.0 U.S. West 1,952.3 1,933.0 1.0 2,025.8 2,038.9 -0.6 U.S. East 2,579.6 2,340.6 10.2 2,744.5 2,607.0 5.3 Japan 1,640.7 3,701.9 -55.7 1,727.7 3,910.8 -55.8 Canada 2,683.4 2,709.3 -1.0 2,708.6 2,817.5 -3.9 All Others 2,480.6 1,905.7 30.2 2,665.8 2,280.9 16.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 458.1 350.5 30.7 435.9 320.9 35.8

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

FEBRUARY 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,637.8 1,388.1 18.0 3,532.5 3,005.0 17.6 Total by air 1,628.5 1,383.3 17.7 3,516.5 2,996.2 17.4 U.S. Total 1,263.8 871.3 45.1 2,687.1 1,890.8 42.1 U.S. West 739.7 499.7 48.0 1,544.1 1,056.4 46.2 U.S. East 524.1 371.6 41.0 1,142.9 834.5 37.0 Japan 43.7 165.5 -73.6 101.9 338.9 -69.9 Canada 147.2 153.0 -3.8 301.6 318.5 -5.3 All Others 173.8 193.5 -10.2 425.9 448.0 -4.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 9.2 4.8 92.6 16.0 8.9 80.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,838,360 6,908,757 -1.0 14,883,304 15,038,051 -1.0 Total by air 6,740,895 6,843,755 -1.5 14,710,693 14,919,948 -1.4 U.S. Total 5,252,020 4,489,304 17.0 11,308,411 9,723,120 16.3 U.S. West 3,234,489 2,712,365 19.2 6,863,473 5,805,074 18.2 U.S. East 2,017,530 1,776,939 13.5 4,444,937 3,918,046 13.4 Japan 184,696 683,416 -73.0 429,822 1,406,768 -69.4 Canada 648,601 832,744 -22.1 1,398,719 1,823,571 -23.3 All Others 655,579 838,291 -21.8 1,573,741 1,966,488 -20.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 97,465 65,002 49.9 172,611 118,102 46.2 VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,750 780,827 -3.5 1,545,531 1,598,428 -3.3 Total by air 733,640 764,513 -4.0 1,508,772 1,570,080 -3.9 U.S. Total 582,065 489,011 19.0 1,178,701 991,919 18.8 U.S. West 378,902 312,235 21.4 762,253 629,890 21.0 U.S. East 203,163 176,777 14.9 416,449 362,029 15.0 Japan 26,650 120,653 -77.9 58,955 241,071 -75.5 Canada 54,860 66,590 -17.6 111,361 136,277 -18.3 All Others 70,065 88,258 -20.6 159,754 200,812 -20.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 20,110 16,315 23.3 36,759 28,348 29.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 244,227 246,741 -1.0 252,259 254,882 -1.0 Total by air 240,746 244,420 -1.5 249,334 252,880 -1.4 U.S. Total 187,572 160,332 17.0 191,668 164,799 16.3 U.S. West 115,517 96,870 19.2 116,330 98,391 18.2 U.S. East 72,055 63,462 13.5 75,338 66,408 13.4 Japan 6,596 24,408 -73.0 7,285 23,844 -69.4 Canada 23,164 29,741 -22.1 23,707 30,908 -23.3 All Others 23,414 29,939 -21.8 26,674 33,330 -20.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,481 2,322 49.9 2,926 2,002 46.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.07 8.85 2.5 9.63 9.41 2.4 Total by air 9.19 8.95 2.6 9.75 9.50 2.6 U.S. Total 9.02 9.18 -1.7 9.59 9.80 -2.1 U.S. West 8.54 8.69 -1.7 9.00 9.22 -2.3 U.S. East 9.93 10.05 -1.2 10.67 10.82 -1.4 Japan 6.93 5.66 22.4 7.29 5.84 24.9 Canada 11.82 12.51 -5.5 12.56 13.38 -6.1 All Others 9.36 9.50 -1.5 9.85 9.79 0.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.85 3.98 21.6 4.70 4.17 12.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 239.5 200.9 19.2 237.3 199.8 18.8 Total by air 241.6 202.1 19.5 239.0 200.8 19.0 U.S. Total 240.6 194.1 24.0 237.6 194.5 22.2 U.S. West 228.7 184.2 24.1 225.0 182.0 23.6 U.S. East 259.8 209.1 24.2 257.1 213.0 20.7 Japan 236.7 242.2 -2.3 237.0 240.9 -1.6 Canada 227.0 183.8 23.5 215.7 174.6 23.5 All Others 265.1 230.8 14.9 270.6 227.8 18.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 94.5 73.6 28.5 92.8 75.1 23.6 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,172.8 1,777.7 22.2 2,285.6 1,880.0 21.6 Total by air 2,219.8 1,809.4 22.7 2,330.7 1,908.3 22.1 U.S. Total 2,171.2 1,781.7 21.9 2,279.7 1,906.2 19.6 U.S. West 1,952.3 1,600.4 22.0 2,025.8 1,677.1 20.8 U.S. East 2,579.6 2,102.0 22.7 2,744.5 2,305.0 19.1 Japan 1,640.7 1,371.9 19.6 1,727.7 1,405.7 22.9 Canada 2,683.4 2,298.1 16.8 2,708.6 2,337.0 15.9 All Others 2,480.6 2,192.0 13.2 2,665.8 2,230.8 19.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 458.1 293.1 56.3 435.9 312.9 39.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

FEBRUARY 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2022P % change 2023P YTD 2022P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,637.8 1,309.8 25.0 3,532.5 2,707.8 30.5 Total by air 1,628.5 1,307.3 24.6 3,516.5 2,703.4 30.1 Oahu 626.6 540.1 16.0 1,377.8 1,106.8 24.5 Maui 540.1 402.8 34.1 1,165.3 827.2 40.9 Molokai 2.7 3.0 -8.4 7.3 5.3 36.1 Lanai 11.2 13.0 -13.9 23.5 18.9 24.7 Kauai 203.8 149.3 36.5 438.4 310.4 41.2 Hawaii Island 244.1 199.1 22.6 504.2 434.7 16.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 9.2 2.4 277.9 16.0 4.5 257.7 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,838,360 5,912,106 15.7 14,883,304 12,176,308 22.2 Total by air 6,740,895 5,879,105 14.7 14,710,693 12,113,478 21.4 Oahu 2,954,952 2,310,209 27.9 6,444,051 4,740,409 35.9 Maui 1,857,304 1,714,116 8.4 3,961,952 3,504,154 13.1 Molokai 21,550 20,683 4.2 57,372 48,021 19.5 Lanai 22,179 22,147 0.1 44,353 44,281 0.2 Kauai 769,237 726,085 5.9 1,679,781 1,518,247 10.6 Hawaii Island 1,115,673 1,085,865 2.7 2,523,185 2,258,367 11.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 97,465 33,002 195.3 172,611 62,830 174.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,750 630,647 19.5 1,545,531 1,204,830 28.3 Total by air 733,640 623,691 17.6 1,508,772 1,190,870 26.7 Oahu 411,903 308,705 33.4 847,737 585,933 44.7 Maui 220,741 193,232 14.2 449,484 376,510 19.4 Molokai 3,255 3,240 0.5 7,589 6,125 23.9 Lanai 5,046 4,814 4.8 10,528 8,687 21.2 Kauai 100,525 88,428 13.7 207,505 173,256 19.8 Hawaii Island 137,444 122,480 12.2 285,821 233,177 22.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 20,110 6,956 189.1 36,759 13,960 163.3 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 244,227 211,147 15.7 252,259 206,378 22.2 Total by air 240,746 209,968 14.7 249,334 205,313 21.4 Oahu 105,534 82,507 27.9 109,221 80,346 35.9 Maui 66,332 61,218 8.4 67,152 59,392 13.1 Molokai 770 739 4.2 972 814 19.5 Lanai 792 791 0.1 752 751 0.2 Kauai 27,473 25,932 5.9 28,471 25,733 10.6 Hawaii Island 39,845 38,781 2.7 42,766 38,277 11.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,481 1,179 195.3 2,926 1,065 174.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.07 9.37 -3.2 9.63 10.11 -4.7 Total by air 9.19 9.43 -2.5 9.75 10.17 -4.1 Oahu 7.17 7.48 -4.1 7.60 8.09 -6.0 Maui 8.41 8.87 -5.2 8.81 9.31 -5.3 Molokai 6.62 6.38 3.7 7.56 7.84 -3.6 Lanai 4.40 4.60 -4.5 4.21 5.10 -17.4 Kauai 7.65 8.21 -6.8 8.10 8.76 -7.6 Hawaii Island 8.12 8.87 -8.4 8.83 9.69 -8.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.85 4.74 2.2 4.70 4.50 4.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 239.5 221.5 8.1 237.3 222.4 6.7 Total by air 241.6 222.4 8.6 239.0 223.2 7.1 Oahu 212.1 233.8 -9.3 213.8 233.5 -8.4 Maui 290.8 235.0 23.8 294.1 236.1 24.6 Molokai 126.5 143.9 -12.1 126.6 111.1 13.9 Lanai 506.3 588.8 -14.0 530.4 426.2 24.4 Kauai 264.9 205.6 28.8 261.0 204.4 27.7 Hawaii Island 218.8 183.4 19.3 199.8 192.5 3.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 94.5 73.9 27.9 92.8 71.3 30.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,172.8 2,076.9 4.6 2,285.6 2,247.5 1.7 Total by air 2,219.8 2,096.1 5.9 2,330.7 2,270.1 2.7 Oahu 1,521.3 1,749.6 -13.0 1,625.2 1,888.9 -14.0 Maui 2,446.8 2,084.5 17.4 2,592.5 2,197.1 18.0 Molokai 837.5 918.5 -8.8 956.8 870.9 9.9 Lanai 2,225.2 2,708.3 -17.8 2,234.2 2,172.3 2.9 Kauai 2,027.2 1,688.3 20.1 2,112.8 1,791.6 17.9 Hawaii Island 1,775.8 1,625.9 9.2 1,764.1 1,864.4 -5.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 458.1 350.5 30.7 435.9 320.9 35.8

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

FEBRUARY 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,637.8 1,388.1 18.0 3,532.5 3,005.0 17.6 Total by air 1,628.5 1,383.3 17.7 3,516.5 2,996.2 17.4 Oahu 626.6 609.0 2.9 1,377.8 1,309.2 5.2 Maui 540.1 413.2 30.7 1,165.3 887.4 31.3 Molokai 2.7 3.3 -17.0 7.3 6.1 18.8 Lanai 11.2 12.7 -11.4 23.5 18.4 27.6 Kauai 203.8 152.8 33.4 438.4 329.4 33.1 Hawaii Island 244.1 192.3 26.9 504.2 445.7 13.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 9.2 4.8 92.6 16.0 8.9 80.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,838,360 6,908,757 -1.0 14,883,304 15,038,051 -1.0 Total by air 6,740,895 6,843,755 -1.5 14,710,693 14,919,948 -1.4 Oahu 2,954,952 3,066,171 -3.6 6,444,051 6,675,110 -3.5 Maui 1,857,304 1,877,114 -1.1 3,961,952 4,042,599 -2.0 Molokai 21,550 26,265 -18.0 57,372 64,283 -10.8 Lanai 22,179 21,875 1.4 44,353 43,315 2.4 Kauai 769,237 791,599 -2.8 1,679,781 1,714,918 -2.0 Hawaii Island 1,115,673 1,060,731 5.2 2,523,185 2,379,723 6.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 97,465 65,002 49.9 172,611 118,102 46.2 VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,750 780,827 -3.5 1,545,531 1,598,428 -3.3 Total by air 733,640 764,513 -4.0 1,508,772 1,570,080 -3.9 Oahu 411,903 454,687 -9.4 847,737 943,127 -10.1 Maui 220,741 221,603 -0.4 449,484 455,025 -1.2 Molokai 3,255 5,542 -41.3 7,589 11,109 -31.7 Lanai 5,046 6,208 -18.7 10,528 12,633 -16.7 Kauai 100,525 104,445 -3.8 207,505 210,587 -1.5 Hawaii Island 137,444 138,387 -0.7 285,821 285,789 0.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 20,110 16,315 23.3 36,759 28,348 29.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 244,227 246,741 -1.0 252,259 254,882 -1.0 Total by air 240,746 244,420 -1.5 249,334 252,880 -1.4 Oahu 105,534 109,506 -3.6 109,221 113,137 -3.5 Maui 66,332 67,040 -1.1 67,152 68,519 -2.0 Molokai 770 938 -18.0 972 1,090 -10.8 Lanai 792 781 1.4 752 734 2.4 Kauai 27,473 28,271 -2.8 28,471 29,066 -2.0 Hawaii Island 39,845 37,883 5.2 42,766 40,334 6.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,481 2,322 49.9 2,926 2,002 46.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.07 8.85 2.5 9.63 9.41 2.4 Total by air 9.19 8.95 2.6 9.75 9.50 2.6 Oahu 7.17 6.74 6.4 7.60 7.08 7.4 Maui 8.41 8.47 -0.7 8.81 8.88 -0.8 Molokai 6.62 4.74 39.7 7.56 5.79 30.6 Lanai 4.40 3.52 24.7 4.21 3.43 22.9 Kauai 7.65 7.58 1.0 8.10 8.14 -0.6 Hawaii Island 8.12 7.66 5.9 8.83 8.33 6.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.85 3.98 21.6 4.70 4.17 12.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 239.5 200.9 19.2 237.3 199.8 18.8 Total by air 241.6 202.1 19.5 239.0 200.8 19.0 Oahu 212.1 198.6 6.8 213.8 196.1 9.0 Maui 290.8 220.1 32.1 294.1 219.5 34.0 Molokai 126.5 125.1 1.1 126.6 95.1 33.1 Lanai 506.3 579.1 -12.6 530.4 425.7 24.6 Kauai 264.9 193.0 37.2 261.0 192.1 35.9 Hawaii Island 218.8 181.3 20.7 199.8 187.3 6.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 94.5 73.6 28.5 92.8 75.1 23.6 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,172.8 1,777.7 22.2 2,285.6 1,880.0 21.6 Total by air 2,219.8 1,809.4 22.7 2,330.7 1,908.3 22.1 Oahu 1,521.3 1,339.3 13.6 1,625.2 1,388.1 17.1 Maui 2,446.8 1,864.7 31.2 2,592.5 1,950.3 32.9 Molokai 837.5 592.8 41.3 956.8 550.1 73.9 Lanai 2,225.2 2,040.7 9.0 2,234.2 1,459.8 53.1 Kauai 2,027.2 1,463.1 38.6 2,112.8 1,564.0 35.1 Hawaii Island 1,775.8 1,389.7 27.8 1,764.1 1,559.4 13.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 458.1 293.1 56.3 435.9 312.9 39.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism