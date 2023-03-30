Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,144 in the last 365 days.

Singleton Introduces Legislation to Provide Significant Tax Relief to Small Businesses

Trenton – Building upon his efforts to uplift New Jersey’s small businesses, Senator Troy Singleton introduced legislation today to provide a 20% income tax deduction for certain business owners.

 

“Small business are the lifeblood of our communities. They not only employ our neighbors and give personality to our main streets, they give back to the towns they call home and drive our state’s economy,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “This legislation will offer significant tax relief to the small business community, allowing them to invest back in themselves and their employees.”

 

The bill, S-3757, would mimic the federal small business tax deduction, allowing certain business owners to claim a similar deduction on their state tax returns starting in 2023.

 

Under the federal income tax deduction, incorporated into New Jersey income tax under this bill, income must be under $182,100 for single filers or $364,200 for joint filers. For taxpayers of that limit, IRS rules consider various factors to determine whether a business income qualifies for a partial or full deduction.

You just read:

Singleton Introduces Legislation to Provide Significant Tax Relief to Small Businesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more