SHOWFIELDS Unveils Exciting Lineup of New Brands for Spring Refresh

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWFIELDS, the industry-disrupting lifestyle discovery store, is pleased to announce the addition of several new brands to its already impressive lineup for a spring refresh. Over twenty brands have joined the store, offering an exciting array of products for shoppers seeking unique and trendy items.

Just in time for warmer weather, shoppers will find names such as Hydro Flask , Sun Bum , Out of The Woods and Branch Basics . The ever-popular SHOWFIELDS sampling bar will highlight Tindle and HLTH Code. These brands offer a diverse range of products, from suncare to reusable drinkware, making SHOWFIELDS the perfect destination for those looking to discover something new in every category.

Curlsmith , the brand on a mission to celebrate curly hair, will have a large feature in store, allowing customers to explore their full line of sustainably-minded haircare.

SHOWFIELDS has also introduced new experiences for customers to enjoy. Love Weld joins the NOHO store to adorn shoppers with permanent jewelry by appointment or walk-in. Digitally-native sustainable fashion company Save Your Wardrobe will be featured on the store's first floor and will host weekend activations to encourage shoppers to extend the life of their current closet.

The new SHOWFIELDS Wedding Suite is home to a carefully curated selection of top-tier brands to elevate any bridal planning experience; Commando's innovative smoothing shapewear ensures a flawless foundation under any dress and ready-to-wear styles made for the ultimate bachelorette party, while jewelry from Luv AJ , Nadri and Olive & Piper are sure to add the finishing touch to any bridal look. Popular plant-based jewelry cleaning innovator Shinery will be on hand to add to every bride's toolkit. Jenny Yoo's versatile and sophisticated Little White Dresses will be featured as well as size inclusive, affordable bridal gown rental company, Laine London . Shoppers can check out innovative audio guestbooks from After the Tone . Nulastin's science-backed skin & hair care line and Bride Brite's teeth whitening products will help to ensure that everyone looks their best on the big day.

SHOWFIELDS has gained a reputation as a retail innovator since opening its doors in 2019. The store is designed to provide a unique shopping experience, with a rotating selection of brands and interactive installations. By curating a selection of exciting new brands, SHOWFIELDS continues to cement its reputation as a destination for shoppers seeking the latest and most innovative products. For more information on SHOWFIELDS and its exciting new lineup of brands, visit www.showfields.com or follow on Instagram .

