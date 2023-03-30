Veterinary-Animal Vaccines Market to Receive USD 18.23 Billion by 2030, Size, Shares, Trends, Demand, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Analysis

HOUSTON, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive industry research on " Veterinary-Animal Vaccines Market " published by Data Bridge Market research includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. A top-notch Veterinary-Animal Vaccines Market report has an evaluation of the factors influencing the supply and demand of the related products and services, and challenges reckoned by market players. Veterinary-Animal Vaccines report helps put together well-informed decisions such as determining the feasibility of launching a new product before dedicating time and budget to the new venture. An excellent market survey report helps to enlighten marketing activities including understanding the requirements of the target audience and helping to understand what key messages to convey and how to convey them. With market research studies businesses can always be learning about the business environment, customers, and their needs and preferences.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the veterinary-animal vaccines market, which was USD 10.69 billion in 2022, would rise to USD 18.23 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download an Exclusive PDF Sample of the Veterinary-Animal Vaccines Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-veterinaryanimal-vaccines-market

Veterinary-animal vaccines prevent several livestock diseases from spreading, protecting animal and human health. Food, milk, meat, protein, and other commercial items such as leather and wool derive from animals. Rabies vaccinations, foot and mouth disease vaccines, and equine influenza virus vaccines are among the most widely used veterinary vaccines, which prevent the transfer of infectious pathogens by simulating naturally acquired immunity.

The growing cattle disease outbreaks and the increasing livestock population are major factors for the huge acceptance of ruminants, particularly cattle vaccines. The incidence of most livestock illnesses is partly because of veterinarians' lack of experience in diagnosing and reporting the condition. Concerning vaccine production is increasing rapidly.

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Intranasal Administration

The intranasal segment is expected to grow greatly due to its growing popularity. Mostly, intranasal vaccines are limited to a single dose of vaccine. The growing incidence of respiratory diseases in animals and research activities by major market players to develop better vaccines are anticipated to boost the market growth. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Increasing Strategic Developments Associated with Veterinary-animal vaccines

Various companies are continuously launching veterinary-animal vaccine products, creating many market growth opportunities. For instance, Ceva partnered with the French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food, and Environment (INRAE) for R&D to prevent several infectious diseases from animal origin and improve animal health in 2021. Furthermore, Zoetis launched the Poulvac Procerta HVT-IBD vaccine to protect poultry against Infectious Bursal Disease (IBD) in 2021. Thus, this factor serves as a major factor that increases market growth.

Key players operating in the Global Veterinary-Animal Vaccines Market include:

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

Hester Biosciences Limited. (India)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (U.S.)

Recent Development

In 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim India launched a single-shot poultry vaccine, VAXXITEK HVT+IBD. VAXXITEK HVT+IBD is a novel recombinant vaccine that offers life-long protection for all producing chickens, including layer, broiler, and breeder chickens. It protects against two important immunosuppressive diseases such as IBD (Infectious Bursal Disease) and Marek's Disease

Download the Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-veterinaryanimal-vaccines-market

The Veterinary-Animal Vaccines Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Veterinary-Animal Vaccines market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Veterinary-Animal Vaccines market.

Veterinary-Animal Vaccines Market Segmentation:

Type

Disease

Technology

Route of Administration

End Use

To Access Further Insights Into The Market Analysis, Visit https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-veterinaryanimal-vaccines-market

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The veterinary-animal vaccines market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, disease, technology, route of administration, and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the veterinary-animal vaccines market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to grow during the forecast period veterinary-animal vaccines market due to the increasing occurrences of livestock and zoonotic diseases, resulting in many animal deaths in this region. Furthermore, improvement in animal health expenditure and the wide presence of renowned pharmaceutical companies will increase this region's market's growth rate.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in the forecast period because of the rising livestock population in this region. The increase in the livestock population and government initiatives, particularly in emerging economies, are some of the main factors anticipated to surge the market growth in the region.

Veterinary-Animal Vaccines Market Drivers

Increasing Research Activities Associated with Veterinary-animal vaccines

An increasing number of research activities have been done for the betterment of the market growth. For instance, the U.K. announced the establishment a U.K. Animal Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre in Surrey, aiming to increase vaccine development for livestock and control the spread of viral diseases. The U.K. government will contribute USD 24.79 million, whereas the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will contribute USD 19.43 million to launch this center. Thus, the research initiatives adopted by several market players and huge government support will expand the market growth. This factor leads to the growth of the market.

Increasing Demand for Attenuated Live Vaccines

The attenuated live vaccines have recently led to huge market growth. Live attenuation is the most traditional vaccination method used in the veterinary field. This method is also under trial for the development of added applications. Some of these options include the development of protein subunit vaccines for swine, which are given intramuscularly. These products help decrease the mortality rate and enhance the life span of disease-affected swine. Thus, this factor helps in the market growth.

Restraints/Challenges

Side-Effects of Veterinary-Animal Vaccines

Several effects are associated with veterinary-animal vaccine products. Local effects such as discomfort and local swelling at the vaccination site, decreased appetite and activity, mild fever, sneezing, a snotty nose, and mild coughing. Thus, this factor impedes market growth.

This veterinary-animal vaccines market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the veterinary-animal vaccines market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Veterinary Animal Vaccines Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Veterinary Animal Vaccines Market, By Disease Global Veterinary Animal Vaccines Market, By Type Global Veterinary Animal Vaccines Market, By Technology Global Veterinary Animal Vaccines Market, By Route of Administration Global Veterinary Animal Vaccines Market, By End User Global Veterinary Animal Vaccines Market, By Region Global Veterinary Animal Vaccines Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Access the Detailed PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-veterinaryanimal-vaccines-market

Browse Related Reports:

Companion Animal Vaccines Market , By Product Type (Attenuated Live Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, DNA Vaccines and Recombinant Vaccines), Species Type (Canine, Avian, Feline and Equine), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Research Institutes, Retail Pharmacies and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-companion-animal-vaccines-market

Paediatric Vaccine Market , By Vaccine Type (Monovalent and Multivalent), Technology (Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Subunit, Toxoid, Conjugate and Other Technologies), Application (Infectious Disease, Cancer, Allergy, Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)​ and Other Applications) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pediatric-vaccine-market

Veterinary Clostridium Vaccine Market , By Disease (Swine Pneumonia, Avian Influenza, Rabies, Coccidiosis, Brucellosis, Canine Distemper), Type (Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture, Porcine, Canine), Technology (Inactivated, Toxoid, Recombinant), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospital, Veterinary Clinic, Veterinary Research Institute, Retail Pharmacy), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-veterinary-clostridium-vaccine-market

Porcine Vaccines Market , By Indication (Swine Fever, Porcine Parvovirus, Aujeszky's Disease, Swine Colibacillosis, Porcine Pneumonia, Porcine Pleropneumoniae, Others), Technology (Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, DNA Vaccines), Product Type (Improvac, Suvaxyn, Circumvent, Circovac, Others), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intramuscular, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-porcine-vaccines-market

Vaccine Market , By Technology (Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Others), Type (Monovalent Vaccines, Multivalent Vaccines), Indication (Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Meningococcal Disease, Polio, Rotavirus, Hepatitis, Dengue, Herpes Zoster, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End-Users (Clinic, Hospital, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-vaccine-market

Inactivated Vaccines Market , By Product (Viral, Bacterial, others), Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Others), Method of Inactivation (Solvent Detergent, Radiation, pH Concentration, Heat Inactivation, and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-inactivated-vaccines-market

Vaccines Market , By Composition (Combination Vaccines, Monovaccines), Type (Subunit, Recombinant, Polysaccharide, and Conjugate Vaccines, Live-Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, DNA Vaccines), Kind (Routine Vaccine, Recommended Vaccine, Required Vaccine), Age of Administration (Pediatric Vaccine, Adult Vaccine), Diseases (Pneumococcal Disease, Measles, Mumps and Varicella, DPT, Hepatitis, Influenza, Typhoid, Meningococcal, Rabies, Japanese Encephalitis, Yellow Fever, Others), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, Nasal), End User (Community Hospitals, Hospitals, Specialty Centres, Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-vaccines-market

Vaccine Production Market , By Classification (Adult Vaccine Production, Pediatric Vaccine Production), Disease Type (Hepatitis B, Malaria, Yellow Fever, Typhoid, Rabies, HIV, Cancer, Influenza, West Nile, Japanese Encephalitis, Pneumococcal, Rotavirus, DTP, Polio, Varicella, Meningococcal, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella, Tuberculosis) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-vaccine-production-market

Poultry Vaccines Market , By Product Type (Modified or Attenuated (Live), Inactivated (Killed), and Recombinants), Dosage Form (Liquid Vaccine, Freeze Dried Vaccine, and Duct (Dry Form), Disease Type (Newcastle Disease, Marek's Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Infectious Bursal Disease, and Others), Application (Breeder, Broiler, Layer), End-Users (Hospitals, Poultry Vaccination Centres, and Poultry Firms) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-poultry-vaccines-market

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market , By Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukaemia, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Glioblastoma), Mechanism of Action Type (Tumour-associated Antigens (TAAs), Tumour-specific Antigens (TSAs), Somatic Mutations in Cancer Pharmacogenomics, Pharmacogenomics towards Genomic Polymorphism), Technology (Dendritic Cells (DC) Cancer Vaccines, Recombinant Cancer Vaccines, Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines and Viral Vector and DNA Cancer Vaccines), Bio-maker Type (Pharmacogenomics, Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers, Immune Checkpoint Biomarkers and Others), Treatment Type (Preventive Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-personalized-cancer-vaccines-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: -

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475