ComTec Solutions Named Rochester, NY, Best Places to Work Winner for 2023

Reaffirming ComTec Solutions' organizational values of dedication to its employees and doing the right thing with a fire in the belly, this award from the Top Workplaces further highlights ComTec's people-centric approach.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ComTec Solutions, a leader in Epicor ERP and managed IT services, was recognized this week by the Democrat and Chronicle as one of the Top Workplaces for 2023 award winners along with a special recognition for communication in Rochester, NY. The award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice.

As part of the regional awards, 79 companies and organizations in the Rochester metro area were named Top Workplaces for 2023. The gold standard for employer recognition, this recognition program helps organizations of all sizes create work experiences that unlock employee potential and inspire performance. Organizations that achieve this award are recognized for putting their employees first.

Top Workplaces is based on employee feedback results captured by the Energage Workplace Survey. The research-backed engagement survey is driven by the industry's most robust benchmarks built on data captured from over 27 million employees at more than 70,000 organizations across the past 16 years.

"We are thrilled by this announcement," said Rob Moyer, president of ComTec Solutions. "Our focus has always been to put our employees at the forefront of everything we do. Knowing that we received this Top Workplaces award based on employee feedback further fuels our desire to provide an incredible workplace experience for our entire team. Our employees' happiness feeds directly into the incredible service we provide our customers. That client experience is amplified by the quality of the team from ComTec who support them in their organizational goals."

About ComTec Solutions

ComTec Solutions is a full-service technology services company that has been providing advisory and technical expertise for SMBs in industries such as manufacturing and engineering for nearly 30 years. Companies looking to improve productivity, elevate the customer experience and accelerate financial growth find value in ComTec's expertise in Epicor Kinetic, Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity. ComTec is a proud Platinum Epicor partner and leading Microsoft partner dedicated to helping customers strategically align technology with their desired business outcomes with speed, agility and confidence. To learn more, visit comtecsolutions.com.

