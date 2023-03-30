From Side Hustle to Agency Brand: How One Company Is Helping Marketers Take The Next Step

One Connecticut company is focused on helping side hustlers in the marketing space expand beyond the hustle, launching fully realized agency brands.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The stories of individuals supporting themselves through side-hustles and project work has become increasingly prevalent. A technology-enabled and systemized version of the "Gig Economy" moniker that came into focus more than ten years ago, it has steadily become possible for individuals to become self-sufficient in leveraging their knowledge and skill.

One Connecticut company is focused on helping side hustlers in the marketing space expand beyond the hustle, launching fully realized agency brands. A unique model that runs counter to the current acquisition and consolidation trend within the advertising industry, they believe strongly in the value of regional agencies that are firmly rooted in the communities they serve.

SaaSQL founder, Jeramiah Martin recently spoke to us about industry trends, volatility in the tech space, and the reasons he believes that local full-service agencies are poised for growth in the next 10 years.

"It has been a deliberate effort on our part to not pursue expansion in ways consistent within the industry. Through our SaaSQL brand, we've leveraged our team's talent in offering solutions that drive sales leads and transactions rather than "agency favorite", Marketing Leads. A few years ago it occurred to us, we have the technology and infrastructure to scale, but we wanted to really be local."

"Consistent within the industry" is the acquisition trend that has become the norm in recent years. To build efficiencies and expand, large firms are favoring the purchase of regional and niche practices as their key growth model. In February 2023, Havaas, a well-known international agency, reported that their acquisition strategy resulted in record profits in 2022. They're just one of many agencies paying upward of 4x – 8x EBITDA to buy practices throughout the country.

"We didn't want to buy clients and we didn't want to just pursue them from the Northeast. For us it all begins with the value of real human interaction and connectivity to the local markets. And with all of the consolidation, there is a real opportunity for it. The more we thought about it, the more clarity existed. Every market is filled with talented marketers who are engaging in world-class project work. They're doing well without us. But they could be extraordinary with us. That's when QL Group was born."

Platforms like Upwork and Fiverr have enabled this level of self-sufficiency, while also establishing localized talent who have deep relationships. With more than 120,000 tech layoffs over the last 12 months, Martin sees this talent pool continuing to grow.

"They're in the communities, they have solid relationships and they're skilled. Their only limits are rooted in what they're physically capable of doing on their own. That's really where the relationship starts. Through QL Group, we provide access to technology and a talented team, arming them with the ability to go all-in. We help develop their agency brand and go-to-market strategy, ultimately bringing a full suite of solutions to market. With our Sales Engineers and Account Managers providing support, the sky is really the limit."

Ultimately, Martin sees this as the beginning of a return to a traditional agency experience for businesses who have fewer full-service local options. Also important is a business model that builds business owners.

"It's not a franchise model and we don't take a percent of revenue. The agencies are completely owned by our partners, we merely license our system and provide the ongoing support. We keep the costs low so that the only barrier of entry is talent and desire. In the short term, it's not terribly profitable for us, but over time it becomes an important part of our story."

You can learn more about SaaSQL the QL Group system at www.saasql.ai/agencies

