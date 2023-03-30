Laboratory Water Purifier Market to Expand at a CAGR of 11.9% during Forecast Period 2023-2031, Transparency Market Research Inc.

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,206 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global laboratory water purifier market stood at US$ 19.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 53.7 Bn by 2031. The global industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2023 and 2031. Growth of the pharmaceutical industry and expansion of biotechnology and clinical biochemistry segments are expected to augment the global laboratory water purifier market. Furthermore, usage of laboratory water purifiers is increasing owing to rise in utilization of clean water in life sciences, clinical diagnostics, and biochemistry applications.
Manufacturers of water purifiers place strong emphasis on developing cutting-edge products in order to meet rising demand from biotech & pharmaceutical industries and research institutions. Top manufacturers are providing effective laboratory water filtration systems in order to boost sales. Dearth of accessible and affordable diagnostic testing in developing countries and high cost associated with post-purchase maintenance, however, are anticipated to present challenges to global market.
The global industry has already observed substantial expansion in the last two decades. Pharmaceutical industries in both North America and Europe are expected to expand in the coming years due to presence of significant number of pharmaceutical companies in these two regions. Surge in investment by both private and public organizations are driving R&D activities in Asia Pacific. Thus, the pharma business in the region is likely to witness robust growth, which, in turn, is expected to increase demand and usage of laboratory water purifiers.
