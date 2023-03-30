Atlanta Habitat Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members, One New Advisory Council Member

Experienced leaders bolster the organization's commitment to transforming lives through home ownership.

ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta Habitat for Humanity announces the appointment of Kimberlyn Daniel of IA Interior Architects and Keisha Duck of Ryan Companies as Board members and the selection of Jorge de la Cova of Cooper Carry as an Advisory Council member. Their combined experience and extensive community involvement will support the organization's mission to transform generations of families through homeownership.

"We welcome these three experienced servant leaders to our organization as we honor 40 years of providing affordable homeownership to families in Atlanta," said Alan Ferguson Sr., CEO of Atlanta Habitat. "Our organization does more than build homes — we build communities by working alongside our homeowners to provide them with the resources they need to thrive. Our Board members will help us strengthen our connections and fundraising efforts so that we can continue to uplift the families we serve."

Kimberlyn Daniel is the Chief People and Diversity Officer for IA Interior Architects, and she has served in numerous human resources leadership positions in both the public and private sectors for more than 15 years. Prior to joining IA, Kimberlyn led the Human Resources transition for The City of Atlanta as an inaugural member of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' Cabinet and Leadership team. She has also served as Executive Director of WorkSource Atlanta, the City of Atlanta's workforce development agency. Additionally, Kimberlyn is a current member of the Corps de Ballet of Atlanta Ballet Board of Directors and she supports a number of local organizations dedicated to the arts and community development.

Keisha Duck has more than 23 years of experience in human resources and currently serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Ryan Companies. In her role, Keisha is responsible for supporting the team member experience for 2,000+ employees across Ryan Companies. She has led and implemented several key initiatives aimed at improving team member experience and performance including pre-employment assessment tools for new hires, Flexible Work Options and Return to Work, and leadership development programs.

Jorge de la Cova is an associate for Cooper Carry where he brings over 25 years of experience in architecture, design, Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Virtual Design and Construction (VDC). He has led a wide range of project types including commercial, hospitality, science and technology and education. Jorge has worked with Atlanta Habitat as a Volunteer Skilled Supervisor since 2010, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, he led remote classes to educate the construction crew about BIM.

"The addition of these exemplary servant leaders further elevates our ability to impact our community through our mission work," said Ferguson Sr., a life-long metro Atlanta resident who assumed the role of Atlanta Habitat CEO in July 2022. "Their combined extensive experience in the civic, business and philanthropic communities of our City will be invaluable to raising funds and increasing visibility for our organization's efforts to help families achieve their dream of homeownership."

View the full list Atlanta Habitat for Humanity Board and Advisory Council members:https://atlantahabitat.org/about/board-advisory-council/.

About Atlanta Habitat for Humanity

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity transforms communities through neighborhood revitalization, education, innovative development, and partnerships. As one of Habitat for Humanity International's largest affiliates, Atlanta Habitat has made an estimated $40 million impact on affordable housing in neighborhoods across Atlanta and South Fulton County over the last five years. Since its launch in 1983, the nonprofit affordable home developer has served over 2,400 families (more than 6,000 individuals) with its first-time home purchase, rehab and critical home repair services and education programs. Visit http://www.atlantahabitat.org.

