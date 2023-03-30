Brander Group Recognized on Fortune Magazine's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Brander Group Inc. was ranked #75 overall of 300 companies that were featured on Fortune Magazine's list of America's Most Innovative Companies in 2023.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) March 30, 2023

Brander Group Inc. was ranked #75 overall of 300 companies that were featured on Fortune's list of America's Most Innovative Companies in 2023. This prestigious honor is awarded by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Out of tens of thousands of applicants, the 300 US-based companies with the highest score were awarded as America's Most Innovative Companies 2023. Brander Group joins the list with other industry-leading organizations such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Dell and Verizon to name a few.

Fortune and Statista chose America's Most Innovative Companies based on several factors including process innovation, product innovation and encourage an innovation culture. Statista relied on and surveyed experts in various industries including management consultants, patent attorneys, recruiters and other fields to evaluate process innovation. Statista worked alongside LexisNexis PatentSight and utilized its platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company's patents to evaluate the process and product innovation categories. They also used online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system of innovation.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized amongst this elite list of organizations for our innovation over the years, Brander Group has continued to innovate the IPv4 Industry by providing proprietary tools such as detailed IPv4 blacklist reporting and our online IPv4 Connect Marketplace to make it safe and simple for organizations to shop for IPv4 address blocks in an otherwise unregulated market," stated Jake Brander, President of Brander Group Inc.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/3/prweb19254820.htm