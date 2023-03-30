US Middle and High Schools 2023 Winter National Student Photography Contest Champions Announced

Middle and high school students all over the country submitted thousands of entries for the four different categories: school sports, student life, senior superlatives and creative.
These categories tend to represent the top student photographed categories used in high school yearbooks today. With the advancement in digital technology and popularity of photography, students are learning at an early age the art and craft of photography.
"We are seeing some incredible photographs this year. I am stunned at the level of quality and art these students are creating," says David Crandall, executive director of SPOA. "Seeing students have a passion for photography in high school is incredible for our industry and many others. Having a partner like Sony reward these students with brand new Sony camera kits is amazing and shows their vested interest and investment into education and future professional photographers."
The following students were awarded national champion and received a letter of recognition along with a new Sony A7c camera kit:
• Luke Lobato of North Augusta High School in North Augusta, SC — Winter Sports category
• Sohail Fong of Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, IL — Student Life category
• Chase Feigel of Timberlake Christian School in Forest, VA — Senior Superlatives category
• Elia Atkins of Dakota Middle School in Rochester, MN — Creative category
The winners' school administrators were notified and had the opportunity to surprise the students and to honor their achievement.
About School Photographers of America
School Photographers of America (SPOA) is the national trade association for school photography and yearbooks. Their mission is to educate, advocate, promote, protect and preserve the great traditions of school photography and yearbooks. In addition, they have a charitable arm for the industry called The American Foundation of School Pictures and Yearbooks, that will be providing school pictures and yearbooks to those that may not otherwise be able to afford them starting in 2023-2024.
