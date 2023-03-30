Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.29.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Ellen E. Martin, of Woodland, has been appointed Director of Homeownership at the California Housing Finance Agency. Martin has been Director of Business Development and Stakeholder Relations at the California Housing Finance Agency since 2021. Martin was a Principal at Economic and Planning Systems Inc. from 2019 to 2021 and held various positions at EPS from 2005 to 2019, including Executive Vice President and Vice President. She was a Policy Analyst and Legislative Coordinator at United Domestic Workers of America from 2003 to 2005. Martin was an Administrative Assistant in the California State Assembly Fellowship Program in 2003. Martin is a member of the Urban Land Institute, where she serves on the Sacramento District Council’s Executive Committee as well as the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. She earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,188. Martin is a Democrat.

Jeffrey Billett, of Cambria, has been appointed Medical Director of Coalinga State Hospital at the Department of State Hospitals. Billett has been a Psychiatrist for the Clinical Operations Advisory Council at the Department of State Hospitals, Clinical Operations since 2019. He has been a Psychiatrist in private practice since 1992. Billett was a Staff Psychiatrist at Atascadero State Hospital from 2018 to 2019. He held several roles at Patton State Hospital between 2017 and 2018, including Staff Psychiatrist, Senior Psychiatrist and Acting Medical Director. Billett held several roles at the Department of State Hospitals, Stockton between 2013 and 2017, including Senior Psychiatrist, Chief Psychiatrist and Acting Medical Director. He is a member of the University of California, Riverside Clinical Faculty and the Northern California Clinical TMS Society. Billett earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Santa Clara University and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $360,804. Billett is a Democrat.

Sabrina Forte, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Assistant Director of Equity and Inclusion at the Department of Social Services. Forte has been Director of Policy and Impact Litigation at the Alliance for Children’s Rights since 2021. She was a Staff Attorney at the Youth Law Center from 2020 to 2021. Forte was a Staff Attorney at Bay Area Legal Aid from 2015 to 2019. She was a Law Clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2014 to 2015. Forte was a Teacher at Edward W. Brooke Charter School from 2008 to 2011. She is a member of the Black Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles. Forte earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Literature from Harvard College, a Master of Arts degree in Education from the Stanford Graduate School of Education and a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $131,004. Forte is a Democrat.

Chrysanthy Demos, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where she has served since 2021. Demos is Founder and has served as Chief Executive Officer of WellCent Inc. since 2021. She was President and Chief Executive Officer at AKT Investment Inc. from 2018 to 2021, where she held several positions from 2008 to 2018, including Vice President and Assistant to the President. Demos is a member of the MIND Institute Board of Advisors at the University of California, Davis, the Sacramento Host Committee, and Leadership 100. She is a board member of Friends of St. Nicholas at Ground Zero. Demos earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Service and International History from Georgetown University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Demos is registered without party preference.

Lindsay Fox, of Fresno, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where she has served since 2021. Fox has been President and Chief Executive Officer at United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties since 2016. She was a Consultant at the Fresno County Office of Education from 2015 to 2016. Fox was a Program Manager at Richard Heath and Associates from 2013 to 2015. She was Founder and Principal of Lindsay S. Callahan Consulting from 2004 to 2015. Fox was Program Director at the Foundation Consortium for California’s Children and Youth from 2000 to 2003. She was a Capital Fellow in the Office of State Assembly Speaker Robert Hertzberg from 1999 to 2000. Fox earned a Master of Public Policy degree from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Fox is registered without party preference.

Rene Jones, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where she has served since 2020. Jones has been Chief of Social Impact and Partner of the United Talent Agency since she established the United Talent Agency Foundation in 2004. She was Director of Development at the Paley Center for Media from 2003 to 2004. Jones was Finance Director at Ron Kirk for United States Senate in 2002. She is a member of the Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab and a Global Ambassador at Vital Voices. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Jones is a Democrat.

David S.K. Lee, of San Marino, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Lee has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at the Hing Wa Lee Group since 1992. He is a member of the USC Widney Society, the Young Presidents’ Organization – San Gabriel Valley Chapter and the Lead With Your Life Board. Lee is on the USC Marshall School of Business Board of Leaders, a mentor at the USC Marshall School of Business Career Advantage Program and an Executive Advisory Board member for the USC Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. Lee is Chairman and Founder of the CEO Club and a Chairman on the David SK and Katherine Lee endowment program for leadership development at Flintridge Preparatory School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Entrepreneurial Studies from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lee is not registered to vote.

Wendi Lizola, of Modesto, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Lizola has been a Tutor at Arden Middle School for the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps Program since 2022. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lizola is not registered to vote.

Jesse Melgar, of Palm Springs, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where he has served since 2021. Melgar has been a Senior Advisor at the University of California, Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy since 2021. He served in several positions in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2021, including Communications Director, Press Secretary and Deputy Director of Media and Public Affairs. Melgar was Deputy Secretary of State and Chief Communications Officer for then-California Secretary of State Alex Padilla from 2016 to 2019 and Communications Director for then-State Senator Ricardo Lara and the California Latino Legislative Caucus in the California State Senate from 2014 to 2016. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of California, Riverside and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Chicano Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Melgar is a Democrat.

Darren Dow Ocasio, of Yreka, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where he has served since 2020. Dow Ocasio served in several positions at CAL FIRE Local 2881 between 2006 and 2021, including State Rank and File Director, Battalion Chief, General Vice President, District Vice President, and Chapter Director. He held several positions at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) between 1991 and 2020, including Battalion Chief, Fire Captain, Fire Apparatus Engineer and Firefighter in the Siskiyou Unit. He is a member of the International Association of Firefighters and California Professional Firefighters. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Dow Ocasio is a Republican.

Katie Albright, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the First 5 California Children and Families Commission. Albright has been Senior Advisor at Safe & Sound since 2023. She was President and Chief Executive Officer at Safe & Sound from 2007 to 2023. Albright was Policy Director and Director of Public Engagement at the San Francisco Education Fund from 2004 to 2007. She was a Co-Director of Policy and Outreach at Preschool California from 2003 to 2004. Albright was a Deputy City Attorney at the Office of the San Francisco City Attorney from 1996 to 2003. She was a Litigation Associate at Latham & Watkins LLP from 1995 to 1996. Albright was a Law Clerk for the Honorable J. Frederick Motz, U.S. District Court Judge from 1994 to 1995. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Williams College and a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Albright is a Democrat.

Amanda Gallo, of Oakland, has been appointed to the Contractors State License Board. Gallo has been a Management Analyst in the Fremont City Manager’s Office since 2018. She was a Senior Policy Analyst at the Santa Clara County Housing Authority from 2014 to 2018. Gallo is a member of the Municipal Management Association of Northern California, Emerge California, and the New Leaders Council – Oakland. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Santa Clara University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Legal Studies from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gallo is a Democrat.

Willie Pelote, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors. Pelote has been Principal at Pelote Strategic Advisors since 2016. He was Chief Principal Consultant at the California State Assembly from 2015 to 2016. Pelote was Political and Legislative Director at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees from 1995 to 2015. He was a Consultant to the California State Assembly from 1987 to 1995. Pelote is a member of the National Board of Advisors at the University of California, Davis Health. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Pelote is a Democrat.

Gregory Young, of Martinez, has been appointed as Senior Deputy Commissioner of Corporations and Financial Institutions at the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Young has been a Community Lending Manager at Umpqua Bank since 2021. He was a Life Agent at New York Life Insurance Company from 2019 to 2021 and Vice President and Retail Sales Manager at Bank of America from 2016 to 2018. Young was a Vice President and Market Growth and Development Consultant at Wells Fargo from 2014 to 2016 and was a Corporate Social Responsibility Officer there from 2011 to 2014. He was Partner at ThinkFeelGrow from 2008 to 2011. He was a National Production Manager at Wells Fargo from 2005 to 2007, a Regional Manager there from 2003 to 2005 and a Community Development Officer there from 2001 to 2003. He was an Account Executive at American Express from 1997 to 2000. He was a Labor Staff Assistant and Chief Legislative Clerk in the Office of Senator Edward M. Kennedy from 1994 to 1995. He is a board member of the Diablo Valley College Foundation, the Bay Area Development Corporation, and the Juvenile Hall Auxiliary of Contra Costa County. Young is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from the University of California at Berkeley, a Master of Business Administration degree from Saint Mary’s College and a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of San Francisco. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $190,236. Young is a Democrat.

Renay Sehgal Mehta, of Chino, has been appointed to the 28th District Agricultural Association, San Bernardino County Fair Board. Sehgal Mehta has been Director of Workforce Development at the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce since 2021. She was a Lead Partnership Specialist at the U.S. Census Bureau from 2019 to 2020. Sehgal Mehta served as a Staff Analyst at the County of San Bernardino Economic Development Agency from 2009 to 2011. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Riverside and a Master of Business Administration degree from Keller Graduate University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sehgal Mehta is a Democrat.

Macey Binning-Vonrader, of Alturas, has been appointed to the 34th District Agricultural Association, Modoc District Fair Board. Binning-Vonrader has served as City Clerk for the City of Alturas since 2018. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Binning-Vonrader is registered without party preference.

Steve Barzo, of Woodland, has been appointed to the 40th District Agricultural Association, Yolo County Fair Board. Barzo served as a Planning Commissioner for the City of Woodland from 2001 to 2016. He was a Management Services Officer for ROTC at the University of California, Davis from 1984 to 2011. Barzo served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1984. He is President at Kiwanis International-Woodland. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Barzo is a Democrat.

Laurence J. Adams, of Sonoma, has been reappointed to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners, where he has served since 2020. Adams has been a self-employed Chiropractor since 1996 and has been Team Chiropractor and Head Trainer for the Sonoma Stompers Professional Baseball Team since 2015. Adams was a Missionary in Nashville, Tennessee from 1986 to 1988. He is a member of the California Chiropractic Association and serves as a Regional Director on the Board. Adams earned a postdoctoral degree in chiropractic neurology from the Carrick Institute and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life Chiropractic College West. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Adams is a Republican.

###