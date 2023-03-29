Euroclub in Tbilisi invites other schools in Georgian capital to join the initiative 

The EU-funded Euroclub in Tbilisi today hosted a meeting of Tbilisi school principals to raise awareness about Euroclubs and the Young European Ambassadors initiative.

The event was attended by over ten school principals, representatives of the European Commission, the EU Delegation to Georgia, the EU Neighbours East project and its Young European Ambassadors network. During the meeting, directors learned about the principles and activities of the Euroclub and how pupils from other schools can participate and organise a Euroclub in their school.

The Euroclub is located in the private school ‘Lomnisi 1’, which has been in operation since the mid 1990s. Since last September, the Euroclub has been located in the school premises.“The opening of the Euroclub has had a very positive impact on the pupils. Their level of involvement in school has increased significantly, they have become more successful even in their studies. It has given them a spark, a motivation that they can have a bright future,” said ‘Lomnisi1’ school principal Tamar Bardzimashvili.

She added that Euroclub also serves her goal to create an educational approach that will make the educational process less stressful, but bring more joy to the pupils. “Education should be a pathway to happiness and freedom,” said Tamar Bardzimashvili.