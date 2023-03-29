M4EG: 18 municipalities to receive support under the EU Response and Renewal Grant Programme

The European Commission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) today announced the selection of 18 municipalities from Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova under the Call for Local Demonstration Initiatives. The call was launched as part of the EU Response and Renewal Grant Programme (under the EU-funded Mayors for Economic Growth), aimed at revitalising and supporting the recovery of local economies and communities impacted by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Seven cities were selected under ‘Response and Immediate Recovery’ Lot, namely Chortkiv (Ternopil Oblast), Hlukhiv (Sumy Oblast), Kamianets-Podilskyi (Khmelnytskyi Oblast), Slavuta (Khmelnytskyi Oblast), Velyka Oleksandrivka (Kherson Oblast) from Ukraine, and Cărpineni and Volintiri from Moldova. Their authorities will receive funding of €30,000-50,000 (no co-financing required).

As part of ‘Renewal and Anticipation’ Lot, Bucha (Kyiv Oblast), Chernivtsi, Kharkiv, Nizhyn (Chernihiv Oblast), Nova Kakhovka (Kherson Oblast), Slavutych (Kyiv Oblast), Velyki Luchky (Zakarpattia Oblast), Voznesensk (Mykolaiv Oblast) from Ukraine, and Copceac, Cimișlia, and Drochia from Moldova were selected. Their authorities will receive funding of €70,000 – 100,000 (at least 20% co-financing required).

The M4EG Facility draws on the Mayors for Economic Growth Initiative, launched and funded by the European Union (EU) in 2017. Since 2021, the EU-funded M4EG Facility has been managed by UNDP in close cooperation with the EU, local authorities and a range of partners.

