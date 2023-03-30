Von der Leyen calls on international community to do everything possible to bring home all Ukrainian children

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking before the European Parliament on 29 March, called on the international community to do everything possible to bring home all the Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia since the war began.

“Putin’s henchmen have reportedly kidnapped around 16,200 Ukrainian children and taken them to Russia. They were torn from their families and from their childhood. They were robbed of their homeland and familiar surroundings and – if we fail to act – their future will be stolen from them too,” said von der Leyen. “The cynical adoption law adopted in Russia last May makes it easier to adopt these children from Ukraine. There is thus a considerable risk that they will vanish into thin air forever.”

She also praised the decision by the International Criminal Court that has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President.

“This is an unprecedented step. The decision has made the world a much smaller place for Putin. If he travels to any of the 123 countries that cooperate with the International Criminal Court, he runs the risk of being arrested. A visit to one of those countries, whether in Africa or Asia, Europe or South America, will thus involve an incalculable risk for him,” said von der Leyen.

