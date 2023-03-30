Moldova: EU helps to launch 18 initiatives in rural communities of Cahul and Ungheni regions

Installation of photovoltaic panels, refurbishment of kindergartens, and rural tourism initiatives are just some of the projects that will be launched this year in 14 villages in the Cahul and Ungheni regions of Moldova . The villages receiving funding are members of two local action groups (LAGs) that won a grant competition run by the EU-funded EU4Moldova programme implemented by UNDP and UNICEF.

The ‘Lunca Prutului de Jos’ Local Action Group from Cahul region and the ‘Răzeșii Pyretusului’ Local Action Group from Ungheni region benefit from EU assistance of €50,000 each. Each Local Action Group then launched local calls for project funding, after which 18 initiatives were selected.

The new projects will create at least six permanent jobs in the two LAGs and contribute to the sustainable development of communities in the two focal regions.

The ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme (2019-2024) supports smart, environmentally friendly, inclusive, and sustainable socio-economic development in the Cahul and Ungheni regions to ensure a better quality of life for citizens.

