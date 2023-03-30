EU representatives meet students at European School for Eastern Partnership in Tbilisi

Representatives of the European Commission, the EU Delegation to Georgia and EU Neighbours East visited the European School for Eastern Partnership in Tbilisi today.

During their visit, they met and held lively discussions with high school students from all six Eastern Partnership countries, highlighting what the EU is doing for young people and what opportunities it offers them in terms of skills development, education, and communication with their peers from EU countries.

Representatives of the EU Neighbours East programme also presented their Young European Ambassadors initiative, which counts almost 1,000 participants, representing over 34 different nationalities.

The European School for Eastern Partnership Scholarship Programme, hosted by The New School in Tbilisi, Georgia, is funded by the European Union and aims at promoting secondary education opportunities for students from the six EU Eastern Partnership countries.

Eligible students from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine aged 16-17 receive a full scholarship for the European Diploma Programme of the International Baccalaureate (IB).