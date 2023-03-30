Quark Named in the Best for Baby Awards 2023 by Parents

Parents released today its annual 'Best for Baby Awards', honoring the 60 best products expectant and new parents need to care for their babies in their first year. Covering everything from bottles and diapers to car seats and strollers, the Parents Best for Baby Awards were curated by experts and tested by parents, with recommendations across four categories: nursery, on-the-go, feeding, and bath/health.
To select this year’s top baby products, Parents’ editors, along with 100 caregivers, reviewed and tested 300 of the newest items across strollers, diapers, highchairs, pacifiers, and more. In addition, nearly 500 parents were surveyed to determine what tried and true products were at the top of their list.
Insights were gathered based on ease of use, safety, cost, and overall user satisfaction to come up with the final winner list. The process for testing and analyzing nominees was created by Parents editors with guidance from a panel of expert judges including a pediatrician, car seat expert, a doula, and real parent influencers, who helped evaluate and test each product.
“We are thrilled our product has been selected as Best Baby Food Maker by Parents. This annual list is a definitive and trusted source for new and expecting parents worldwide” said Garett Senez, Partner at Quark.
“We have spent countless hours ensuring that our products are made with the highest quality materials, and engineered to make a true difference in the lives of new parents. Being selected for this award solidifies trust in our brand, showcases the true innovation and disruptive nature of our products, and fuels our mission to create solution-based products using innovative technologies to make life easier for parents everywhere.”
Why It’s a Winner: Making baby food is harder than it looks. With all the chopping, steaming, puréeing, and straining, it could take hours out of an already busy day to make your baby a home-cooked meal. The Quook Baby Food Maker by Quark, a 5-in-1 food processor with a built-in steamer, does the job for you by making preparation, cooking, and cleaning easier. Plus, it has a handy bottle-warming function too. Thanks to minimal, dishwasher-friendly parts, clean-up is also a breeze. The digital touch control panel is user intuitive and lets you decide on the texture, cooking times, and more.
What Parents Are Saying: “Quook was easy to use, easy to set up, and, so far, easy to clean,” says one parent, who has tried multiple kitchen items in the past to make baby purées. “The bottle warmer and sterilization are also a nice bonus!”
Price: $149.99 USD
About Quark
Quark is a Vancouver-based company dedicated to offering modern families baby and parent products that are more thoughtful, safe, high-quality, and affordable. At our core, we are a family business – as young parents of babies and toddlers, we founded Quark so that we could help and simplify the lives of other parents. Visit www.QuarkBaby.com for more information.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Garett Senez
Email: garett@quarkbaby.com
