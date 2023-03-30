Americana Ensemble AUBURN Featuring Liz Lenten To Release “FAVOURITE MISTAKE EP” on April 28, 2023

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After lockdown, desperate to reconnect with music, singer/songwriter Liz Lenten spent a year with the TSA (The Songwriting Academy) writing at home, in her Lincolnshire countryside studio, and after a few song assignments (from the brilliant mentors), set to challenge her, she ended up with a whole bunch of new songs….recording initially at home, then adding instruments and musicians via cyberspace in London, Wales, Sussex and even Australia - until sending everything to Nashville to award-winning long-time collaborator and producer, Thomm Jutz, to finish off recording and mix.
The first 4 completed tracks make up the digital “FAVOURITE MISTAKE EP”, which will be released on April 28th. A further 4 track digital EP will be released in September 2023, and a vinyl, with both EPs + 4 extra new songs, will be out at end of the year.
As always, the lyrical themes cover a myriad of emotions – Love, Resignation, Betrayal, Metamorphosis, Yearning…amongst others!
With wonderful contributions from Thomm Jutz (guitars), Mo Pleasure (bass), JB Bennetts (drums), Ruth Elder & London String Group (cello/violin), Eden Parish & Ivan Toolit (harmonies), Will Fowler (piano), and featuring Nottingham-based rapper - Sanka GBM.
“…. it’s Indie-Americana / singer-songwriter….so many different, but well-blended ingredients – it’s beautiful – and very Auburn….…perfect for a road trip playlist!!” - Pat Garvey/CILC
The second digital EP will be released in the Autumn, and finally a vinyl, with both EP’s + extra new recordings, to be released in time for Christmas.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.