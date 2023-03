Americana Ensemble AUBURN Featuring Liz Lenten To Release “FAVOURITE MISTAKE EP” on April 28, 2023

Auburn - Favourite Mistake EP Photo credit – Sebastian Lenten 2023

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- After lockdown, desperate to reconnect with music, singer/songwriter Liz Lenten spent a year with the TSA (The Songwriting Academy) writing at home, in her Lincolnshire countryside studio, and after a few song assignments (from the brilliant mentors), set to challenge her, she ended up with a whole bunch of new songs….recording initially at home, then adding instruments and musicians via cyberspace in London, Wales, Sussex and even Australia - until sending everything to Nashville to award-winning long-time collaborator and producer, Thomm Jutz, to finish off recording and mix.The first 4 completed tracks make up the digital “FAVOURITE MISTAKE EP”, which will be released on April 28th. A further 4 track digital EP will be released in September 2023, and a vinyl, with both EPs + 4 extra new songs, will be out at end of the year.As always, the lyrical themes cover a myriad of emotions – Love, Resignation, Betrayal, Metamorphosis, Yearning…amongst others!With wonderful contributions from Thomm Jutz (guitars), Mo Pleasure (bass), JB Bennetts (drums), Ruth Elder & London String Group (cello/violin), Eden Parish & Ivan Toolit (harmonies), Will Fowler (piano), and featuring Nottingham-based rapper - Sanka GBM.“…. it’s Indie-Americana / singer-songwriter….so many different, but well-blended ingredients – it’s beautiful – and very Auburn….…perfect for a road trip playlist!!” - Pat Garvey/CILCThe second digital EP will be released in the Autumn, and finally a vinyl, with both EP’s + extra new recordings, to be released in time for Christmas.Auburn will be playing some UK festivals summer 2023 – keep an eye on website and socials for info:Spotify Pre-save link: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/auburnwithlizlenten/favourite-mistake-ep-2 Press & radio contact: Billy James, Glass Onyon PR, glassonyonpr@gmail.comLive bookings: Daisy Gilham, Strada Music: daisy.gilham@stradamusic.co.uk