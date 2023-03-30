CBP officers seize an estimated $135k in cocaine at the port of Ysleta

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry intercepted 15.65 pounds of cocaine on two separate unrelated incidents last week.

“Every illicit narcotics shipment that CBP officers intercept is significant,” said Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “CBP officers continue to step up and address this threat on a daily basis, therefore making our communities safer.”

March 20 cocaine seizure.

On March 20, shortly after 6 a.m., CBP officers intercepted 5.05 pounds of cocaine. Following a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection of a vehicle, multiple bundles were located concealed within the bumper. The driver was a 22-year-old male U.S. citizen.

On March 22, shortly after 6 a.m., CBP officers intercepted 10.6 pounds of cocaine. Following a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection of a vehicle, several bundles were discovered within the radiator. The driver was a 33-year-old male Mexican citizen.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.