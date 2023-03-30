Financial Times Names Hennessey Digital To The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies List for Fourth-Consecutive Year

All-remote digital marketing agency among fastest-growing companies in North America & South America
We’ve been fortunate to attain continued growth during and after the pandemic by staying in tune with the industry, and keeping client results and a culture of innovation at the heart of what we do.”
— Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital Founder & CEO
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hennessey Digital, a leading all-remote digital marketing agency known for its understanding of the Google algorithm and specializing in the legal industry, has been named to The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023 list by Financial Times.
With 140% growth over two years and absolute growth of 297%, it’s the company’s fourth-consecutive year ranking among the fastest-growing companies spanning North America and South America. Coming in at #192, the agency joins Peleton, Shopify, Moderna and Amazon on the list. The announcement comes only a month after Inc. ranked Hennessey Digital on its list of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Pacific Region, a three-peat for the law firm SEO and digital marketing agency.
“Year-over-year growth is something most companies hope to achieve. It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this point, and we’ve been fortunate to attain continued growth during and after the pandemic by really staying in tune with the digital marketing landscape, and keeping client results and a culture of innovation at the heart of what we do,” said Jason Hennessey, Founder and CEO of Hennessey Digital. Hennessey is an award-winning international business entrepreneur, SEO expert, speaker and author of the Amazon best seller, Law Firm SEO. His second book, Honest SEO, for all business audiences, hits the market in August 2023.
Hennessey Digital CFO Michele Patrick explained how the company’s differentiation from other digital marketing agencies continues to fuel growth and attract clients. “Three things set us apart from most digital marketing agencies: internal innovation in marketing technology, providing clients with full transparency into our processes and their data, and our efforts internally to maintain a company culture where our team members are empowered to lead, innovate, celebrate, fail and learn. We didn’t set out to differentiate ourselves this way, it’s been a natural evolution of our business that has shown to earn client trust and retain talented employees.”
In just eight years Hennessey Digital’s recipe for success has taken it from a one-person consultancy to a full-service digital marketing agency with more than 100 employees globally and an engineering team that earned the company a nod for “Innovative Company of the Year” by the US Agency Awards. Coming into 2023 Hennessey Digital has added AI to the mix, helping clients navigate the advantages of AI now that tools such as ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are on the scene.
About Hennessey Digital
Founded in 2015 by internationally-recognized entrepreneur and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award winning digital marketing agency for top law firms and other industries. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, law firm SEO, paid media, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and website development, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and high-value cases through holistic marketing strategies and innovation in marketing technology. Hennessey Digital is an all-remote company that has received nods from the US Agency Awards and the US Search Awards, as well as The Financial Times list as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. It’s been honored on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, and is a Quartz Best Company for Remote Workers multi-year award winner.
Contact
Cindy Kerber Spellman
Hennessey Digital
press@hennessey.com