Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends convicted felon

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South Station apprehended a convicted felon in Laredo, Texas.

On March 28, Border Patrol agents while working their duties apprehended an individual crossing the Rio Grande in Laredo. The individual was transported to the Laredo South Station for processing. The individual was identified as Jose Angel Ortega-Cruz, a 45-year-old, a citizen of El Salvador. Ortega-Cruz had a prior felony conviction for Assault and Sex Offense Fourth Degree-Sex Contact. He was taken into custody and was processed for Felony Re-Entry.

