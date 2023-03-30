Submit Release
Governor Newsom Proclaims Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day 3.30.32

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring March 30, 2023, as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

Fifty years after American troops returned home from the Vietnam War, which claimed the lives of more than 58,000 U.S. service members, including 5,822 Californians, we pay tribute to the courageous men and women who served and sacrificed in one of our nation’s most challenging wars.
 
During a time of great turmoil and strife, Vietnam veterans answered our country’s call throughout more than a decade of harrowing combat – leaving many with lifelong scars, visible and invisible. Returning home to a deeply divided society, these veterans tragically did not receive the support and gratitude they deserved – a shameful reality we must never repeat.
 
Half a century on, let us recommit to lifting up the legacy of our Vietnam veterans and upholding our fundamental duty to honor service members with the support, gratitude and respect they are rightfully owed. California is proud to stand by our veterans and deeply committed to ensuring they and their families receive the care and benefits they have earned many times over.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim March 30, 2023, as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.”

GAVIN NEWSOM
Governor of California

ATTEST:
SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.
Secretary of State

