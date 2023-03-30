Quantcast Appoints VP of Commercial, North America

Global Ad Tech Company Focuses on Scaling Business and Driving Growth

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, global advertising technology company Quantcast announces the appointment of Andrew Double as Vice President of Commercial, North America, leading the North American sales team. Reporting to CEO, Konrad Feldman, Double will draw on his extensive experience in market expansion and business growth to deliver business impact as Quantcast continues to evolve and meet the needs of the digital marketing ecosystem.



“Our people are the driving force behind our success in delivering the best solutions and results for our clients,” said Konrad Feldman, CEO, Quantcast. "Andrew has deep industry experience, and his leadership will help us grow our relationships and the value we can create for agencies and brands throughout North America."

Double is a seasoned expert, with a proven record of entering new markets and expanding Quantcast’s presence and revenue. Having served at the company in several different roles for over a decade, he has brought his strategic thinking to the company, in key regions including the UK, Australia and New Zealand. In his new role, he will lead the development of the North American sales organization, focused on helping our customers across top-tier agencies and brands to achieve their marketing and advertising goals.

“In this fast-paced digital advertising industry, I’m excited to continue working with our exceptional team to deliver innovative and intelligent solutions for our customers,” said Double. “Quantcast’s future is full of opportunity and I am excited to seize this moment and help lead the charge in this critical region."

Double is based in New York City. His new role begins immediately.

About Quantcast

Quantcast is a leader in programmatic advertising across the digital and connected world. With its patented AI-powered audience platform and unique solutions, Quantcast surfaces rich consumer insights, effectively reaches audiences, and cost-efficiently drives performance and business outcomes at scale for brands, agencies, and publishers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers globally since 2006. Learn more at www.quantcast.com and follow Quantcast on LinkedIn and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f98bbb5f-f8aa-4dd8-b245-4b9bd25af978