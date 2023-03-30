Huntress Helping Small and Mid-Size Businesses with Free Managed EDR Services in Wake of 3CX Supply Chain Attack

Offer applies for newly deployed endpoints through April 2023

/EIN News/ -- ELLICOTT CITY, Md., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the managed security platform for small and mid-market businesses (SMBs), today announced that following a supply chain attack from a potential nation-state actor that could impact thousands of users of the 3CX VoIP Desktop Application, they are offering their Managed EDR services free of charge for 30 days to those impacted businesses using 3CX. Offer applies to organizations not already working with Huntress.



The 3CX VoIP Desktop Application has been compromised to deliver malware via legitimate 3CX updates. Huntress began investigating this attack on March 29, 2023, and continues to monitor the situation and deliver valuable information and offerings to the security community. As of today, Huntress has sent out more than 2,700 incident reports related to this incident and currently has a pool of approximately 8,000 deployed agents on partner endpoints running 3CX software. Huntress’ human threat hunters continue to monitor these hosts around the clock for any signs of malicious activity. The Huntress Threat Operations team continues to update the cyber community in real-time as it conducts its on-going analysis.

“Our mission is to secure the small and mid-size business (SMB) community and we’ve always acted for the greater good of the wider cyber community,” said Huntress CEO Kyle Hanslovan. “At this initial stage, we’re seeing just how widespread this incident is and its potential to escalate and we stand ready to help vulnerable businesses stand up strong security postures to prevent business impact from this incident.”

Organizations that are not existing Huntress customers using 3CX that are concerned about a potential impact can use the Huntress Managed EDR service free for 30 days. This offer is valid through April 30, 2023.

The Huntress agent and services are compatible with any combination of security tools and deployment is fast and simple, so you can have the Huntress team of 24/7 threat hunters on board and protecting your business in less than 15 minutes.

Organizations interested can learn more or sign up here

About Huntress

Hackers are constantly evolving, exploiting new vulnerabilities and dwelling in IT environments—until they meet Huntress, a leading provider of cyber security solutions for the small and mid-size business community.

Founded by former NSA Cyber Operators—and backed by a team of 24/7 threat hunters—our managed security platform defends businesses from persistent footholds, ransomware and other attacks. The company’s solutions include managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), security awareness training, managed antivirus and MacOS security tools.

Huntress has grown to provide its cyber security solutions to more than 3,600 partners serving over 83,000 organizations and 1.8 million endpoints.

Huntress is how small and mid-size businesses protect themselves from the cyber threats that can be devastating to their operations. Learn more at www.huntress.com and follow us on social @HuntressLabs.

