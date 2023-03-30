Global Biomedical Textiles Market Is Expected To Witness A CAGR Of 5% During Forecast Period: Report By Fact.MR

Fact MR. Reveals that the non-woven Biomedical Textiles segment is predicted to account for more than 30% of the global market share in the forecast period. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3% in the assessment period.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biomedical textiles market is anticipated to be worth US$ 17 billion by 2022-2032, growing at a CAGR of 5%. Throughout the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by an increase in the number of operations and a demand for high-quality wound dressing material.



Growing health awareness and the technical advancement of biomedical textiles are expected to considerably influence the market in the near future.

North America is expected to lead the worldwide market due to the presence of important players and well developed healthcare centres. The prevalence of obesity is expected to increase demand for biomedical textiles across a range of applications, supporting the industry.

According to data from the National Institutes of Health, around 5 million Americans have heart disorders connected to valves, and 10-15% of the US population has gallstones in the bile duct. Biomedical textiles are among the cutting-edge medical equipment needed for the treatment of such disorders. Also, due to the U.S.'s high investment costs in the development of its healthcare system, profitable market possibilities for growth are anticipated to emerge in the near future.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6441

Drivers:

Biomedical textiles are widely used in wound care applications such as dressings, bandages, and other medical devices. The growing incidence of chronic wounds and the increasing demand for advanced wound care products are expected to drive the growth of the biomedical textiles market.

The development of advanced manufacturing technologies such as electrospinning and 3D printing has led to the production of novel biomedical textiles with improved properties such as increased porosity, biocompatibility, and mechanical strength. These technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Biomedical textiles are used in the production of various implantable medical devices such as vascular grafts, artificial ligaments, and tendons. The increasing demand for implantable devices due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Governments across the world are taking initiatives to promote the use of advanced medical devices and wound care products, leading to an increased demand for biomedical textiles. For instance, the Affordable Care Act in the United States has led to increased funding for wound care research, leading to the development of advanced wound care products.

Key Market Trends:

In the biomedical textiles market, smart textiles are being used in wearable medical devices such as activity trackers, smart garments, and health monitors. The integration of smart textiles in medical textiles is expected to drive growth in the market.

The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials in the biomedical textiles market is increasing. Many manufacturers are now using renewable and biodegradable materials such as bamboo, hemp, and recycled polyester to produce biomedical textiles.

Antimicrobial textiles are fabrics that have been treated to prevent the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. With the growing concern over hospital-acquired infections and the need for infection control, the demand for antimicrobial textiles in the medical industry is increasing.

The wound care segment of the biomedical textiles market is seeing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced wound care products. The development of wound dressings with advanced properties such as antimicrobial properties, self-healing capabilities, and controlled drug release is expected to drive growth in the market.

The implantable textiles segment of the biomedical textiles market is also seeing growth due to the increasing demand for advanced implantable medical devices. The use of implantable textiles in the production of medical devices such as artificial ligaments, tendons, and vascular grafts is expected to drive growth in the market.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6441

Restraints:

Biomedical textiles are often produced using advanced manufacturing technologies and materials, which can be expensive. This high cost of production could limit the growth of the market, especially in developing countries.

Biomedical textiles are subject to strict regulatory requirements in many countries, which can make it difficult and time-consuming to get products approved for use. This can limit the growth of the market by slowing down the development and commercialization of new products.

Biomedical textiles often involve the use of animal-derived materials, such as collagen, which can raise ethical concerns among consumers and limit the market for such products



Regional Landscape:

North America is expected to dominate the market due to presence of key players and highly developed healthcare centers.

Besides this, China is expected to witness a market value of US $ 3 Bn by 2032. Increasing number of cardiovascular patients is expected to boost the adoption of biomedical textiles in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the biomedical textiles market is highly fragmented, with numerous players operating in the market.

For instance,

In 2022, Confluent Medical announced significant investment from TPG. The company had signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the company.



Key players of the Global Biomedical Textiles Market

Royal DSM

Confluent Medical Technologies

Cardinal Health

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew

Meister & Cie AG

Medline Industries Inc.

3M

ATEX TECHNOLOGIES

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG

BSN Medical



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6441

Global Biomedical Textiles Market- In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

By Fabric Non-woven Biomedical Textiles Woven Biomedical Textiles Knitted Biomedical Textiles

By Fiber Biodegradable Biomedical Textiles Non-biodegradable Biomedical Textiles

By Application Biomedical Textiles for Implantable Applications Biomedical Textiles for Non-implantable Applications Biomedical Textiles for Surgical Sutures Applications

By End Use Biomedical Textiles for Ophthalmology Biomedical Textiles for Neurology Biomedical Textiles for General Surgery Biomedical Textiles for Orthopedics



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market: The global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market size reached a valuation of around US$ 3.3 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 1% share of the overall medical equipment market. Sales of biomedical refrigerators and freezers are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 6 Bn by 2031, mainly on back of rising demand for biomedical products and vaccines across the world. Plasma freezer sales are set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Microscopy Devices Market: The global microscopy devices market stands at a value of US$ 9.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to exhibit expansion at 6.9% CAGR over the next ten years. As such, worldwide microscopy device shipments are forecasted to reach US$ 19.3 billion by 2033-end. Microscopy is a field of study that involves the use of microscopes to study small objects that are not visible with the naked/unaided eye.

MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: The global MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market stands at a valuation of US$ 545.1 million in 2023 and is expected to secure a revenue of US$ 2.89 billion by the end of 2033. This Fact.MR study predicts that worldwide sales of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems will rise at a prolific 18.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

Endoscopic Clips Market: The global endoscopic clips market is valued at US$ 487.5 million in 2023 and is forecasted to secure a revenue of US$ 997.2 million by 2033-end. Worldwide endoscopic clip sales are estimated to increase at 7.4% CAGR across the forecast period (2023 to 2033). Increasing burden of digestive diseases and gastrointestinal disorders in people across the world is a prime factor that is projected to bolster demand for endoscopic clips in the future.

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market: The global pregnancy point of care testing market is valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to secure US$ 2.33 billion in revenue by 2033-end. Global demand for pregnancy point of care testing is predicted to rise at 4.5% CAGR over the next ten years. Increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders and fertility issues around the world is projected to primarily influence demand for pregnancy point of care testing in the future.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Shambhu Nath Jha

Email : shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube