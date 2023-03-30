Barrasso Applauds House Leaders on Legislation to Unleash American Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), praised the passage of H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, by the House of Representatives. This legislation came to the House floor after action in the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, chaired by Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), the House Committee on Natural Resources, Chaired by Representative Bruce Westerman (R-AR), and the House committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, chaired by Representative Sam Graves (R-MO).

“House Republicans just took a critical step toward reversing President Biden’s anti-American energy agenda. Reform of our broken permitting process will spur greater energy production, boost economic growth, create jobs, and bring down costs for American families. It will limit the threat posed by hostile nations like Russia and China. I want to thank Chairs McMorris Rodgers, Westerman, and Graves for their leadership. Senator Capito and I are partnering on similar legislation in the Senate. We look forward to working with any Senate Democrat who is serious about fixing our disastrous permitting process.”

