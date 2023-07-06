Diamond Seal Systems Announces Today 35 New Buses Treated with Hydrophilic Nanotech Applications Saving Local Transit $$
Specially Formulated TiO2 Photocatalytic Treatment Applied to New Bus Windows at the Factory-Works with the Sun to Make Maintenance Easier, Saving Time & Water!PERRIS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Seal Systems announces today the completion of Hydrophilic nanotechnology applications on brand-new bus windows, fresh off the production line. DSS uses a Ti02 Nanotechnology hydrophilic coating treatment called DSS Reactive. When the glass is then exposed to sunlight, it creates a self-cleaning effect. Contaminants easily come off when exposed to water or even just in motion on the road. The 35 new buses were treated with DSS Reactive Ti02 technology at the factory before they were shipped to the bus transit depots. The nanotechnology treatment keeps the window glass clean and lowers glass maintenance and replacement costs, saving Transit Authorities and Municipalities tons of money. The new bus delivery drivers were so pleased when they were assigned the Diamond Seal Systems Reactive Ti02-treated buses and stated, "they didn't need to do much to prep for delivery as they were so very easy to clean," says Philip Chatoff, certified DSS Applicator. Bird droppings and other contaminants are minimal and the organic material decomposes quickly and is easy to wash off. The glass side panels and windshield are all treated with DSS Reactive so passengers no longer complain that the view was obstructed or dirty. Now passengers are actually calling in and thanking the depots for such clean windows. The DSS Reactive can be used to treat all outdoor glass that is exposed to sunlight and can even be used on the bus bodies. The DSS Reactive treatment is part of the Complete Bus Protocol created by Diamond Seal Systems which includes restoration, cleaning, protection and maintenance solutions for all surfaces on the bus including stainless steel, seating fabrics, rubber and plastic trims, glass headlights and more. "We've even restored Stage 3 corrosion on many Bus Windows with our Diamond Luster Hard Water Stain Remover, saving Long Beach Transit tens of thousands of dollars in replacement costs," says Bret Aiken, CFO. James Aiken, CEO says, "Our DSS Reactive is also used on storefront windows, curtain wall and residential glass windscreens and windows giving the glass a self-cleaning effect with easy maintenance."
About Micromed Diamond Seal Systems Inc: https://diamondsealsystems.com/
Micromed Diamond Seal Systems Inc. is a Family-owned and operated U.S.-based, green-conscious company that has proudly served its customers since 1996. The owners have been in the glass business since 1982. We are pleased to present an ever-expanding family of products that has distinguished itself by our innovative liquid nanotechnology. This advanced technology opens a new chapter in the maintenance cost, visibility, appearance and life of architectural glass, granite, tile, stainless steel, and many more substrates.
DSS has a unique formula for success; Keeping costs down and quality high with fast turnarounds times. Spencer Aiken, VP Operations says, "With the new in-line bottle filling system, we are able to fill over 100,000 bottles in a month. This has led to a manageable growth for Diamond Seal." DSS products are very well accepted by homeowners, glass shops and more. DSS products can be used on multiple surfaces and in multiple industries, including kitchen and bath, cars, boats, buses, trains, planes, outdoor furniture, football helmets, wood furniture and cabinets and much more. DSS is located in Southern California in the city of Perris. DSS can be contacted via email at info@diamondsealsystems.com or can be called at 877-234-9452.
Diamond Seal Systems Nanotechnology
