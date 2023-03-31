Statement Regarding the Shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, TN by the Uvalde Families' Nonprofit Lives Robbed

Lives Robbed demands meaningful and substantive change from leaders.
UVALDE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our hearts are shattered for the six families whose loved ones were murdered at Covenant School in Nashville, TN this past Monday,” shared the Uvalde families who founded the non-profit Lives Robbed. “We are gutted, knowing firsthand the devastation the families of Evelyn, Hallie, William, Katherine, Cynthia and Mike are experiencing. There is no relief for their sorrow. Their grief is all consuming. We cannot offer words of comfort because there are
none. We want them to know we are with them.”
This country has grown numb to the news of school shootings. Parents have accepted active shooter drills, arming teachers, bulletproof backpacks, and “go” buckets as necessary evils in our children’s schools. Because there has no been meaningful and substantive change it’s no longer a matter of “if” but “when” the next school shooting is going to happen.
By not passing substantive laws that would protect the American people from gun violence, leaders have made the choice to place more value on guns over children. This cannot abide any longer. It is time for a bold response to the carnage and band-aid solutions for literal bullet holes are no longer acceptable.
Lawmakers must pass universal background checks on all gun purchases.
Lawmakers must raise the legal age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21.
Lawmakers must reinstate the Assault Weapons Ban.
Lives Robbed continues to fight for common-sense gun laws for our children; for Evelyn, Hallie, and William; for all children whose lives have been robbed; and for every American child that left for school this morning.
Get involved. Call Congress and tell them to pass common sense gun reform.
About Lives Robbed: Lives Robbed was formed by the families of the children murdered at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. They honor their legacies by fighting to reduce gun violence, through legislative changes, at the state and federal levels.
