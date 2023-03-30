Mercury Insurance Offers New Coverages and Discounts in Virginia

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,193 in the last 365 days.
Mercury's new added protection comes with environmentally-friendly perks, while discounts put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders.
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) March 30, 2023
Mercury Insurance MCY today announces three new coverages and four new discounts that are available for homeowners or renters in Virginia. Mercury's new coverages provide additional insurance protections with an option for environmentally-friendly replacement products. Discounts are available for homeowners already taking eco-friendly measures and will put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders.
"Mercury's new discounts are definitely a big step in the right direction," said Zachary Whiteley, Mercury Insurance Product Manager. "As a company we pride ourselves in caring about our policyholders and aim to help them in any way possible, which is why offering expanded coverages and discounts is a vital part of business to us."
New coverages include:
New discounts include:
Mercury offers insurance for Personal Auto, Mechanical Protection, Ride-Hailing, Condo, Homeowners, Home Cyber Protection, Home Systems Protection, Identity Management Services, Renters, Service Line Protection and Business Auto in Virginia.
About Mercury Insurance
Mercury Insurance MCY is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.
Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM recognized as one of the "Best Insurance Company in America for 2022" by Forbes and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.
