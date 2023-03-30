Lode Metals Announces Change of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - Lode Metals Corp. LODE (the "Company" or "Lode") is pleased to announce that Blair Jordan has joined the Company as a member of its board of directors. Mr. Jordan is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HighMont Advisors Inc., a strategy and finance consulting firm. Mr. Jordan has deep capital markets and governance experience, having worked for nearly six years for Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as Managing Director, Investment Banking, and nearly ten years for Credit Suisse Group in various capacities globally. He is currently a director of Standard Uranium Ltd., Goldgroup Mining Inc., Renaissance BioScience Corp., and Flair Airlines Ltd.

Mr. Jordan will be replacing Mr. Dave Patterson on Lode's Board, who is stepping down with immediate effect to pursue other business interests. Lode's current management team and board extend their thanks to Mr. Patterson for his dedication and support during his tenure as a board member, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

About Lode Metals Corp.

Lode Metals is a gold exploration company focused on applying modern exploration techniques integrated with current geological models to the previous producing, high- grade Cracker Creek property located in northeastern Oregon, United States. The Cracker Creek property consolidates the contiguous, high-grade, past-producing Columbia, Eureka, Excelsior and North Pole Mines, collectively the most prolific gold producers in Oregon between 1891 and 1934.

For further information contact:

Jon Bey

President & Chief Executive Officer

Lode Metals Corp.

Email: info@lodemetals.com

www.lodemetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian

Securities has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or

circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160569