Tittle Endodontics Announces New Website and Rebrand, Welcomes Dr. Mia Tittle

Tittle Endodontics, a premier endodontic practice located in Pleasant Hill, California, announces the launch of its new website with the addition of a new doctor, Dr. Mia J. Tittle.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tittle Endodontics, a premier endodontic practice located in Pleasant Hill, California, announces the launch of its new website with the addition of a new doctor, Dr. Mia J. Tittle. The practice offers comprehensive and compassionate endodontic care for patients throughout Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, Lafayette, Danville, Concord, Benicia, Orinda, and the Bay Area.

Tittle Endodontics' new website, located at https://www.tittleendo.com, includes information on the practice, its doctors and staff, as well as patient education resources. Visitors to the website will find information about endodontic services and procedures provided, as well as a blog to stay up to date on the latest in endodontic news.

Patients can access a range of resources, including treatment aftercare instructions and previous patient testimonials. The website also provides a link for them to request an appointment online, access new patient forms, and apply for CareCredit financing.

Dr. Mia Tittle joins her father, Dr. Kenneth Tittle, a Board-Certified endodontist, after she worked as a general dentist in the Bay Area. Dr. Mia Tittle graduated from UCSB and completed her Doctorate of Dental Surgery and Endodontics Residency at the University of the Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry, where she also received her Masters of Science in Dentistry.

"I'm excited to provide patients with the highest quality of dentistry in a comfortable environment," said Dr. Mia Tittle. "I look forward to building upon my father's 30 years of experience and continuing the legacy of excellence he has established."

They are joined by a team of endodontic assistants and office managers who are dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality of care. Dr. Kenneth Tittle, Dr. Mia Tittle, and staff are committed to providing patients with a comfortable, stress-free experience.

Tittle Endodontics is a family-owned and operated practice that has been providing quality endodontic care to patients throughout Pleasant Hill for over 25 years. They are committed to providing patients with state-of-the-art endodontics in a comfortable and friendly environment.

The practice is equipped with the latest endodontic technology, including Cone Beam Computed Tomography, intraoral cameras, and GentleWave irrigation systems. In addition, Tittle Endodontics offers a range of services pertaining to diseases of the pulp and surrounding tissues of a tooth, including:

Root canal treatment: Root canal treatment is a procedure that removes inflamed or infected tissue from a diseased, infected, or damaged tooth root.

Endodontic retreatment: Endodontic retreatment can be indicated when a tooth with a previous root canal becomes reinfected.

Endodontic surgery: Endodontic surgery is used to remove damaged or infected tissue from the tooth root in a surgical manner

Dental trauma treatment: Dental trauma treatment can be used to repair a damaged or broken tooth.

About Tittle Endodontics

Tittle Endodontics is a state-of-the-art endodontic practice located at 401 Gregory Lane #118 in Pleasant Hill, California. To make an appointment, call 925-676-3388 or visit Tittle Endodontics at their website, https://www.tittleendo.com, to request an appointment online.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203.979.4013, robert@dentalfone.com

SOURCE Tittle Endodontics