Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 38.8 Billion by 2032, With 6.3% CAGR: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) is expected to reach US$ 38.8 billion by the end of 2032, from an anticipated US$ 21 billion in 2022. Over the next 10 years, global demand for thermoplastic elastomers is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.3%.
The demand for lightweight and flexible materials in various end-use sectors such as automotive, construction, and medical is likely to drive the thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) market. Thermoplastic elastomers include features such as wear resistance, scratch resistance, a smooth finish, foldability, and heat stability, making them an excellent choice for a wide range of applications across industries.
A growing emphasis on sustainability is expected to drive demand for bio-based thermoplastic elastomers in the future. Other factors that could potentially boost market potential in the future include rising demand for electric vehicles, rapid industrialization, increasing demand for lightweight automotive components, surging construction activities around the world, and regulatory norms aimed at reducing carbon emissions.
Audia Elastomers, a world leader in elastomers, announced the debut of its new range of sustainable thermoplastic elastomers in April 2021, an industry first in terms of consumer and brand owner needs. TPEs from bio-based and marine-based sources of post-consumer and post-industrial use are available in customisable grades in the AudiaFlexTM family of materials.
Key players in the TPE market are focusing on various strategies such as M&A to expand their business potential. With growing environmental concerns and regulations, there has been a significant increase in demand for bio-based and biodegradable thermoplastic elastomers.
Moreover, TPEs are becoming increasingly popular in the medical industry due to their biocompatibility and design flexibility.
