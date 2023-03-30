CoreStack Releases Newest Podcast Episode Featuring Former Microsoft CIO, Jim DuBois

Tune into "Why Cloud Governance Matters" on CloudBrew

CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today released the newest episode of CloudBrew, the NextGen Cloud Governance podcast. In the episode, Microsoft veteran and current tech advisor, Jim DuBois, shares why cloud governance is important and how to master this new cloud frontier in terms of security, cost, and beyond.

Topic: Why Cloud Governance Matters

Date: Thursday, March 30

Time: 11am PDT / 2pm EDT

Guests:

Jim DuBois, former CIO, Microsoft

Robert Ford, VP of Enterprise Strategy, CoreStack

"We are thrilled about our newest episode of CloudBrew," said Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer with CoreStack. "One of the most amazing things about CloudBrew is our ongoing collaboration with the experts we feature on the podcast. CoreStack is dedicated to working together with our guests to drive innovation and accelerate success in the cloud for our customers and partners."

CloudBrew has a robust lineup of guests—spotlighting leading cloud experts, including technology executives, architects, engineers, and consultants—to participate in lively discussions about their experiences, industry best practices, and practical advice around NextGen Cloud Governance.

A future episode, "The FinOps Factor: Optimizing Cloud Spend for Enablement" will focus on optimizing cloud spend including a real-world implementation with managed services. This episode will include exclusive FinOps insight from a cloud expert from Logicalis.

The last episode of CloudBrew focused on sustainability, where Sundeep Ramachandran, Sr. Solutions Architect at AWS, and Sabapathy Arumugam, CTO at CoreStack, shared their insights on enterprise responsibility for sustainability in a cloud world, and what AWS and CoreStack are doing about it. Click here to tune into the podcast: https://www.corestack.io/cloudbrew-episodes/enterprise-responsibility-for-sustainability-in-a-cloud-world/.

The CloudBrew podcast provides cloud expertise to practitioners and trailblazers alike, enabling them to quickly move to the next level. Each episode delves into cloud governance practices around FinOps, SecOps, CloudOps, GreenOps and more, and will be relevant to all cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI.

Once the episodes are live, they are available on all popular podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, and Google Podcasts.

To learn more about the podcast, guests and episodes, visit www.corestack.io/cloudbrew.

