Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting for American Treatment Network Outpatient Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facility at Crozer Health

On April 11th American Treatment Network will host a Grand Opening for state-of-the-art integrated SUD treatment model on the campus of Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

UPLAND, Pa. (PRWEB) March 30, 2023

On Tuesday, April 11th from 10:30am-12:00pm, American Treatment Network will host a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to formally open its state-of-the-art integrated SUD treatment model on the campus of Crozer-Chester Medical Center, at Suite 207 of Medical Office Building 1 in Upland, PA. Senator John Kane will be in attendance of the grand opening for the new outpatient drug and alcohol center that will provide much-needed services to county residents living with substance abuse disorders and mental health conditions.

In October of 2022, Crozer Health named American Treatment Network as its preferred provider for outpatient drug and alcohol services in Delaware County, PA. Located within the Chester-Crozer medical campus at MOB 1, Suite 207, American Treatment Network will work in conjunction with Crozer Health System by offering outpatient drug and alcohol services as well as acting as a 24/7 Assessment Center for Delaware County. American Treatment Network will act as the primary substance use treatment provider for all Crozer Health emergency rooms and physicians network. By partnering with American Treatment Network, Crozer will be equipped with all the tools needed to treat substance abuse and mental health issues within the community.

Matthew Sullivan, ATN's co-founder and CEO, stated, "We welcome this opportunity to help serve the people of Delaware County and work closely with Crozer Health, as they continue to support the behavioral health needs of the county." He continued, "As the largest health system in the county, Crozer Health can continue to lead in the fight to help undo the damage caused by the opioid epidemic in the county."

About American Treatment Network:

American Treatment Network is a value based, multi-state outpatient substance abuse provider with operations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. American Treatment Network was founded to disrupt the current fragmented outpatient addiction treatment landscape by promoting health equity to all who seek outpatient addiction care. For more information, visit http://www.americantreatmentnetwork.com

