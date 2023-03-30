Calix GigaPro p6he, the Only Hardened Outdoor System to Win Broadband Forum Certification, Proves Continued Calix Commitment to Industry Standards That Promote Innovation

The Calix GigaPro p6he Wi-Fi 6E system becomes the first hardened outdoor system to earn BBF.398 grade Wi-Fi certification, further demonstrating the company's commitment to open industry standards so broadband providers of any size can grow value in their communities—from the smallest towns to the largest cities

Calix, Inc. CALX today announced that the Calix GigaPro™ p6he hardened outdoor Wi-Fi 6E system has achieved BBF.398 Grade Wi-Fi industry benchmark recognition for performance from the Broadband Forum (BBF). This certification underscores the Calix commitment to technological innovation that adheres to a framework of open standards compliance. This commitment empowers innovation, catalyzes growth, and ultimately benefits society because the standards are consistent everywhere—from the smallest towns to the biggest cities. To earn this certification, the GigaPro p6he's performance was measured against a set of globally developed absolute requirements for RF performance, coverage, capacity, bandwidth, stability, and robustness. It met or exceeded all measures. Calix dominates in this certification category—five of the seven Wi-Fi systems certified to BBF.398 are Calix systems. In addition, the GigaPro p6he is the first—and only—outdoor, weather-hardened system to earn this recognition. These certifications demonstrate how developing to open standards delivers industry-leading innovations to Calix customers, year after year.

The GigaPro p6he outdoor Wi-Fi 6E system enables BSPs to not only deliver the ultimate managed Wi-Fi subscriber experience, but also the full offering of Calix SmartLife™ managed services—SmartHome ™, SmartTown™, and SmartBiz™—outdoors across an area twice the size covered by products currently offered by consumer retailers. The GigaPro p6he is hardened to withstand temperatures from –40°C to 70°C and has an IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) IP65 rating that prevents dust and water penetration to assure reliability in the face of extreme conditions. Because the GigaPro p6he, like all systems from Calix, exists on the Calix platform, BSPs enjoy dramatically simpler installations and faster deployments (in just a few weeks rather than months). This enables them to accelerate time to market and time to revenue for new in-demand managed services.

Thanks to its commitment to industry standards, Calix provides BSPs of any size with the flexibility to innovate at pace with widespread industry disruption and advance their business transformations. Calix open-source innovations eliminate the need for closed, proprietary systems that can dramatically limit a BSP's ability to provide an amazing subscriber experience from end to end. Testing to the highest industry standards assures BSPs working with Calix of the highest industry performance. This unwavering commitment includes:

Testing to standards —Calix tests to TR-069, GTR-098, TR-181, and TRT-143 standards, in addition to Interop TR-398.

—Calix tests to TR-069, GTR-098, TR-181, and TRT-143 standards, in addition to Interop TR-398. ACS system management —All Calix GigaSpire BLAST systems can be managed by any TR-069 compliant Automatic Configuration Server (ACS). Calix has also earned BBF.369 certification.

—All Calix GigaSpire BLAST systems can be managed by any TR-069 compliant Automatic Configuration Server (ACS). Calix has also earned BBF.369 certification. Broad third-party integration—Award-winning Calix Support Cloud now fully integrates with more than 100 third-party gateways, so even BSPs with legacy equipment can enjoy the full benefits of this solution—from reduced truck rolls to increased first-call resolution.

"The BBF.398 performance certification for the GigaPro p6he demonstrates Calix's commitment to delivering innovative technology that enables us to provide an amazing subscriber experience," said Mike Kilgore, chief executive officer of Nemont Telephone Cooperative, which serves Montana and North Dakota. "Adding the hardened outdoor GigaPro to our portfolio of systems will streamline our technicians' install times for outdoor Wi-Fi deployments. Its large coverage area and high-speed throughput will enable continuous camera monitoring during calving season. It will also give our ranchers on the go the ability to stream how-to videos and search online user manuals for instructions on changing a belt on a combine. Thanks to Calix, we can continue to transform our communities with unmatched innovation."

"As BSPs deliver new Calix managed services to excite subscribers beyond their premises, it's critical that the outdoor Wi-Fi systems they deploy perform to the highest industry standards, regardless of conditions, time after time—and the GigaPro p6he does just that," said Shane Eleniak, senior vice president, products, at Calix. "With our proven commitment to innovation, performance, and reliability through industry standards, we enable BSPs to differentiate and deliver the managed services their subscribers demand, no matter where they are. As with all Calix GigaSpire® and GigaPro systems, the ease and speed of integrating the p6he with the Revenue EDGE™ solution greatly accelerates time to market, so BSPs can begin delivering new managed services in new markets almost immediately. That's the reason we develop innovative industry-leading technology to industry standards—to give BSPs the ability to grow their value with subscribers in any and every location over future-proof networks for generations to come."

