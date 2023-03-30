Attorney General Jackley Releases Final Explanation for Proposed One Subject Constitutional Amendment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, March 30, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released the final ballot explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the provision that a proposed constitutional amendment can cover only one subject.

Language for the constitutional amendment can be found here. The constitutional amendment will be placed on the 2024 general ballot if the required 35,017 valid signatures are gathered and are approved by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office. A majority of the votes cast in the general election will be needed to pass the measure.

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a review of all the comments received during the proposed amendment’s 10-day comment period. A total of seven comments were received.

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot. The Attorney General does not take a position on any such proposal.

Quincy Hanzen of Sioux Falls, S.D. was the prime sponsor of this proposed amendment.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State's website.

