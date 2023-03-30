Shapiro Administration Highlights Importance of Boosting Skills-Building Opportunities Across PA, Announces New Funding Awarded to Student-Run Manufacturing Program at Clarion-Limestone High School

Strattanville, PA – Emphasizing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to increasing workforce development and manufacturing training programs across Pennsylvania, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger today announced $200,000 in new funding to support a student-run manufacturing program at Clarion-Limestone High School.

Today’s announcement builds on Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget, which will boost Pennsylvania’s economy by increasing investments in workforce training and apprenticeship programs, strengthening skills-building programs that lead to family-sustaining wages, and increasing funding to attract and retain businesses in the Commonwealth.

The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant will support Lion Manufacturing, a program that will give qualifying students the opportunity to participate in a manufacturing enterprise that will make actual parts, deliver services and be an active member of the supply chain for local manufacturers.

“Investing in programs like Lion Manufacturing is essential to building a strong economic future for Pennsylvania,” said Acting Secretary Siger. “Giving students these opportunities to get hands-on experience in the manufacturing industry provides them with career pathway options that can lead to lifelong, rewarding careers. Skills-building programs benefit the students, the businesses that will hire them, and our Commonwealth.”

Over the course of an academic school year, students will learn about and perform different job functions in manufacturing, develop essential skills, utilize advanced manufacturing technologies and establish relationships with area businesses.

“It is important to prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s workforce, and Training-to-Career grants like the one awarded here today make these experiences accessible to students across the Commonwealth,” said PDE Acting Secretary Dr. Khalid Mumin. “Connecting learners with employers builds skills and confidence, and creates pathways to fulfilling, family-sustaining future careers.”

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

“The Shapiro Administration is directly providing our students with an amazing opportunity to learn and grow through this grant,” said Brian Weible, Superintendent at Clarion-Limestone Area School District. “This opportunity shows that Pennsylvania, under the leadership of our elected and appointed officials, values and invests in our students and our schools. This grant benefits all students, and it will greatly enhance the programming we are offering here at our high school.”

“Essential for Lion Manufacturing is the collaborative partnership among the Clarion-Limestone Area School District, regional manufacturers, and the NWIRC,” said Bob Zaruta, President, Northwest Industrial Resource Center. “Our mission is to respond to the needs of manufacturers in the region to help their businesses grow, and this program responds to their need for building a future talent stream and also eases capacity challenges.”

The manufacturing industry has historically been the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy and currently employs more than 560,000 individuals across the Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro’s budget, which shares his vision to build an economy that works for everyone, enhances Pennsylvania’s longstanding position in the manufacturing industry by funding cutting edge research to spur job creation.

Every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and a chance to succeed in the Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to investing in the manufacturing industry to grow Pennsylvania’s economy. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

